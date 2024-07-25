Top AEW Star Says CM Punk 'Mentored Through Hate' Despite Controversial Stay With The Company

CM Punk is currently thriving in WWE, but his exit from AEW was marked by different controversies. The Best in the World's feud with MJF was possibly his best rivalry for the Jacksonville promotion. Recently, Punk's old on-screen nemesis, MJF, talked about the current WWE star, calling him a mentor.

In an interview with Casual Conversations, Maxwell Jacob Friedman discussed CM Punk, saying, “Yeah, I think I would use the word mentor through hate. I was mentored by probably two of the most intelligent guys in the business. One was through love, and one was through hate.”

While Maxwell did praise his former rival, he still kept the kayfabe intact. MJF has administration towards the 45-year-old legendary superstar, but his last few months in Tony Khan's promotion were turbulent after backstage issues with several wrestlers.

MJF also praised other wrestlers

Besides CM Punk, MJF had high praise for the other two wrestlers from All Elite Wrestling. When asked about former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, whom he had faced before in the ring, Max stated Omega was regarded as the best professional wrestler in the world until he got beaten by the young star. Taking their incredible past feud into account, he expressed his wish to face Kenny again in a rematch.

In addition to Kenny Omega, MJF was asked about Bryan Danielson. The 28-year-old cited him as a wrestling genius. Maxwell and Danielson are not strangers in the squared circle.

Last year, Bryan Danielson and MJF had a remarkable rivalry that included the impressive hour-long Iron Man match at Revolution 2023 pay-per-view.

MJF is the current AEW American Champion

After a prolonged break due to injury, MJF was rumored to be jumping ship to WWE. Nevertheless, clearing all the doubts, he came back to AEW at Double or Nothing 2024 by reinventing himself. Friedman has always been a superior heel compared to a babyface.

Even though he was seemingly a babyface upon his comeback, he eventually turned heel, betraying Daniel Garcia during a match. The former AEW World Champion secured the AEW International Championship for the first time in his career. This week, he changed the name of the title to the American Championship, introducing a new design.

When a top star like MJF wins the title, he is expected to have a stellar run with the title, lifting the prestige of the belt. With a new title name and design, the flamboyant wrestler has the potential to be the greatest American champion.