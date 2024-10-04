Top AEW Superstar Makes Surprising Claim on Vince McMahon; ‘He Failed So Many Times..’

Vince McMahon is currently one of the most despised figures in the wrestling industry. People love the promotion that he made but hate him to the core for his misdeeds as the Chairman of the company.

However, several former WWE superstars have worked closely behind the curtains with Vince McMahon, and they know how he worked and to what lengths he went to make the business a huge success. A former WWE superstar, who is now a big AEW name has now backed Vince McMahon amid the raging criticism around his name.

The superstar is none other than Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks). Mercedes has spent nearly a decade in WWE from 2013-2022, and she knows how Vince McMahon operated. Despite quitting WWE after her differences with Vince McMahon, Mercedes Mone has heaped praises on Vince McMahon.

While writing in her Mone Mag, the AEW star described Vince McMahon as a crazy genius. She said that she couldn’t resist watching the Netflix documentary, but felt quite disappointed because there was hardly anything new for her.

“I’ll say this, as I watched, I couldn’t believe that I got to work for Vince, what a crazy genius he is, and how he really elevated wrestling to a whole stratosphere. He created a universe fans have enjoyed for decades and still do. He made wrestling larger than life. He did it all, and he tried it all. And he failed so many times, too,” TJR Wrestling quoted Mercedes Mone. She stated that the place where WWE is today is only because of him, and because of the ideas he had.

Mercedes Mone herself left WWE back in 2022 along with Naomi after they were disappointed with their bookings. The duo left midway during an episode of Monday Night RAW, and they were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions when they left. In 2024, she made her AEW debut and is having a phenomenal run there. She says that she is having the best run of her life, and is fully contended working under Tony Khan’s promotion.

