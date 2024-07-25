Top Current WWE Star Reveals Real Thoughts On Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, And Liv Morgan Love Triangle

The love triangle involving Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley has been capturing wrestling fans' attention with its weekly twists and turns on Monday Night RAW. Damian Priest, a key member of The Judgment Day and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, recently shared his thoughts on the dramatic angle.

In an interview with The New York Post, Priest discussed the storyline, emphasizing its goal of keeping fans emotionally engaged. He noted that the key is to make the audience constantly think about the characters' actions and anticipate the next developments in this intriguing love triangle.

"As weird as it is, this is also exciting because I know this is gonna go down a path that everyone is going to be talking about", added Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley's return has twisted the storyline

The former World Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, suffered an injury shortly after WrestleMania 40 following a surprise attack from Liv Morgan. While Morgan openly admitted to initiating her revenge tour, Ripley's injury sidelined her and forced her to forfeit the title she had held for over a year.

After recovering from her injury, Ripley made a dramatic comeback, which has introduced a new dynamic into the ongoing love triangle involving Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and herself.

While Dominik and Liv expressing their affection on-screen, Ripley's return put a break on that romantic angle. Even though the current World Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, is still chasing the junior Mysterio, he recently announced his loyalty to Rhea Ripley, verbally belittling Morgan's love on TV.

Due to the surprising development in this love triangle, it leaves us questioning who could be Dominik's ultimate love interest. Additionally, WWE has teased a potential new romantic angle between Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso, with hints emerging on the night of Ripley's return.

Rhea Ripley Vs Liv Morgan is set for SummerSlam 2024

While Liv Morgan concluded her revenge tour by winning the Women's World Championship, it might be time for Ripley to kick-start her revenge tour. Rhea Ripley is set to fight Liv Morgan for the big gold of the women's division, which she never lost.

With vengeance in mind, Rhea will take on Liv Morgan at SummerSlam this year. Liv's Women's World title will be defended. Given how Dominik Mysterio is involved in this storyline, he might play a major role. Seeing constant twists and turns in this storyline, Dominik could either betray Rhea and side with Liv or assist Mami in reclaiming the gold.

