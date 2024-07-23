Top Earners Shadour Sanders and Olivia Dunne Lead the Way as Chiefs GM Blames NIL for NFL Draft Woes

Back then, the NCAA had never supported the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for years but later accepted it when it was legalized in 2021, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. However, since then, things have changed for good for the athletes but it has created certain issues when it comes to professional sports like the NFL.

Generally, athletes are making a good amount of money while being in college and extending their time in college. Olivia Dunne is one such athlete who has recently confirmed her another year staying at LSU.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is also enjoying his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, after getting transferred to the squad in 2023. Considering these facts, Chiefs Super Bowl-winning GM Brett Veach went on to blame NIL deals for NFL draft woes. Let’s see what he has to say in detail!

Chiefs GM blames NIL for NFL draft woes as athletes like Shadour Sanders and Olivia Dunne choose to play in college

The NIL deals have significantly altered the traditional process of drafting players. In the past, more athletes eagerly entered the draft, hoping to be selected by teams from sports like the NFL. However, now underclassmen are choosing to stay longer in college and are returning to college to play with the same team.

This is considerable as players are earning six-figure NIL packages. They are getting hefty amounts in their pocket while still being in college. Currently, Shedeur Sanders’ NIL deal valuation is at $4.8 million whereas Olivia Dunne’s NIL deal valuation stands at $3.9 million.

While it benefits college-going athletes, it is negatively affecting the quality of professional sports. Brett Veach recently gave his two cents on the same and spoke about how there's a drop off in players in the NFL draft since they are not willing to leave college. He further explained that by the time the draft reaches its 5th, 6th, and 7th rounds, the players are often older age as well.

Veach went on to say: “Once you get past that third round, the fourth round was not as deep and then even if you get into the 5th, 6th, 7th round, some of the guys you’re looking at are a little bit older in age too. So there’s that little bit drop off in talent and you’re also getting some older prospects too.”

Therefore, it remains a concern for professional sports like the NFL if this trend continues, as they risk missing out on some of the best talent. Meanwhile, both Olivia Dunne and Shadour Sanders are enjoying their time in college and securing some of the best endorsement deals.

A look into Shadour Sanders and Olivia Dunne’s endorsement deal

Buffaloes quarterback Shadour Sanders is currently surrounded by some of the luxurious brands while emerging as a talented player. At just the age of 22, he has secured endorsement deals with companies like Mercedes Benz, Gatorade, Smoothie King, and AT&T.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne has successfully bagged mouth-watering deals from Vuori Clothing, American Eagle, Plant Fuel, Bartleby, and some others. She is always in the spotlight for whatever she does and also has a wider fanbase, even though she is just 21 years old.

