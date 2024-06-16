Top Five Most Shocking Moments in UFC History Ranked

The UFC has slowly become one of the most popular sporting organizations in the world. Best fighters across the globe showcase their prowess inside the octagon on a regular basis.

The promotion has held some memorable fights with some shocking outcomes emerging from time to time. In this listicle, we rank the five most shocking moments in the history of the UFC.

Most shocking UFC moments

#1. UFC 229 brawl

Conor McGregor returned to face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The build-up to the fight was heated due to the backstory. The Irishman's verbal tirade also played its part.

Nurmagomedov earned a fourth-round submission win at UFC 229. The Dagestani, though, decided to jump the cage and attack specific members of McGregor’s team after the fight. The Nurmagomedov camp attacked McGregor, who was still in the cage. To the Irishman’s credit, he held his own despite being outnumbered and landed some clean shots during the brawl.

#2. Jorge Masvidal knocks out Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal took on Ben Askren at UFC 239. Askren was undefeated at that time. He was tipped to overwhelm Masvidal with his Olympic-level grappling skills.

That, however, was far from the case. ‘Gamebred’ ran towards his opponent right off the bat and landed a flying knee. He left Askren out cold, earning a five-second finish, the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Advertisement

#3. Conor McGregor knocks out Jose Aldo at UFC 194

Back in 2015, Conor McGregor faced Jose Aldo in a featherweight title unification bout. McGregor, the interim champion, was in his brass persona leading up to the contest. Aldo, on the other hand, was a dominant champion and hadn’t lost in a decade.

The Brazilian Aldo was backed to expose McGregor and hand him a reality check. The Irishman, however, created history, knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds. It marked the fastest finish UFC title fight history. The result sent shockwaves through the world.

#4. Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman: UFC 162

Chris Weidman was touted as a stepping stone in Anderson Silva’s legacy when the duo clashed at UFC 162. Weidman was undefeated at that time and possessed an amazing wrestling background.

Silva started the fight confident, taunting Weidman ruthlessly. However, the showmanship turned out to be his downfall. Silva got caught while leaving his chin exposed. He suffered a second-round KO loss. The fact that Silva, a master striker, was finished on the feet by a wrestler like Weidman was quite astounding.

Advertisement

#5. Ronda Rousey vs. Holy Holm: UFC 193

Ronda Rousey was one of the most dominant champions in the UFC. The former Olympian, a judoka, submitted opponents with her trademark armbar finish. Rousey seemed a level above her adversaries.

She faced a worthy opponent in Holm at UFC 193. Holm was a former boxing world champion and an exceptional kickboxer. Rousey, though, promised to show Holm levels. What actually happened was beyond imagination. Rousey struggled with Holm’s superb distance control and was on the receiving end of a brutal head-kick KO finish.

There have been other notable shocking moments in the UFC as well. Max Holloway’s recent UFC 300 buzzer-beating finish against Justin Gaethje is one for the ages.