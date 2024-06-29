Top Five NFL Records That Might Never Be Broken

The National Football League (NFL) is growing worldwide, providing fans with stunning moments, thrilling games, and legendary players with countless achievements. Since its founding in 1920, the NFL has documented some incredible records that may take many years—or even forever—to be broken.

While players, coaches, and franchises break certain records each week nowadays, the game has changed significantly over the past 100 years. However, a few records remain untouched and should be cherished.

We cannot list all those NFL records here, but here are five that are almost impossible for anyone to break in the coming years:

1- The longest game in NFL history

The longest game in NFL history was between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The game went into double overtime, and the AFC divisional round game between the two franchises ended after 82 minutes and 40 seconds of playing time in 1971.

2- Most consecutive Super Bowl appearances but no win (4)

How many back-to-back majors can a team lose? It's hard to say, but Buffalo Bills fans may struggle with the memory of reaching four consecutive Super Bowl games in the 1990s without winning a single one.

The Buffalo Bills, based in the Buffalo–Niagara Falls metropolitan area, are one of 12 franchises in the league that have never won a Lombardi Trophy. However, they are the only team to have lost four Super Bowls in a row—a sad record to reflect upon.

Advertisement

3- Most consecutive starts

The record for the most consecutive starts in the NFL goes to Brett Favre. The former quarterback, who played 20 seasons in the league primarily for the Green Bay Packers, had 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010. Among these, 297 were in regular season games, despite injuries.

4- NFL coach with most regular season victories (328)

The record for the most regular season victories by an NFL coach belongs to Don Shula, who holds multiple records and is considered the winningest coach in NFL history. He amassed 328 regular season wins. Shula, a former defensive back who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90, retired with an all-time regular and post-season win-loss record of 347–173–6, boasting a winning percentage of .678.

5- Longest NFL career of all time; 26 seasons!

Football is a tough game, and while it offers fun and entertainment, it also comes with risks and injuries. Players strive to stay fit and perform at their best for as long as possible. An average football career lasts only a few years, but George Blanda proved to be an extraordinary exception.

Advertisement

The late quarterback, who passed away in 2010, played in four different decades, displaying his skills on the field in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. His remarkable 26-year career spanned from 1949 to 1975.