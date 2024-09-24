Top Five Point Guards in NBA for 2024-25 NBA Season

More than ever, the NBA is home to elite point guards. who each oversees their team's offense differently. It is difficult to narrow down a list of the best point guards because there is so much talent at the position.

But as the regular season draws near, these are the ones who are superior to the others (in descending order).

5. Ja Morant | Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have suffered since their bright 2022 postseason when Ja Morant led the team with averages of 27.1 points and 9.8 assists. Memphis lost in the first round of the 2023 playoffs and missed the playoffs the previous year.

These setbacks are primarily the result of Morant's injuries and suspensions, which overshadow his performance on the court. Over the previous three regular seasons, he averaged 26.6 points in 127 games.

The 2022 Most Improved Player of the Year, who is 25 years old and has much to prove, will probably be extremely driven to help the Grizzlies make it back to the postseason and regain his All-NBA form.

4. Jalen Brunson | New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges' arrival to the Knicks during the offseason suggests that this group might be the best of the twenty-first century. As New York hasn't advanced past the second round since the 1999–2000 season, Brunson will be counted on to guide the team there.

With an outstanding defensive group surrounding him and well-known teammates in OG Anunoby, Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart—all former Villanova standouts—Brunson is well-positioned to build on his All-NBA 2023–24 campaign, in which he averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 40.1% from three-point range.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Oklahoma City Thunder

This season, the 2024 MVP runner-up will have to live up to the highest expectations of his career. With the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso in the offseason, the Thunder are perhaps the deepest team in the NBA, but they still have pressure to perform. A trip to the Western Conference Finals would be the ultimate disappointment.

Fortunately, with Gilgeous-Alexander in charge, Oklahoma City doesn't need to worry too much. The Kentucky product continued to produce MVP-caliber play in the 2023–24 playoffs, a time when many young players struggle. He averaged 30.2 points and 6.4 assists, demonstrating his ability to lead a winning team.

2. Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors

Curry's incredible performance at the Olympics this past summer—he led the United States to a gold medal by scoring 60 points in the final two games on a scorching 65.38% three-point shooting percentage—illustrated why the Warriors are failing to surround the four-time champion with enough talent to contend for a championship.

Curry is no longer the player he was when he was voted the MVP, but he is still more than capable of playing on the biggest stages and managing a winning squad. He was named the Clutch Player of the Year the previous season, averaging 26.4 points and shooting 40.8% from three.

1. Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks

Doncic has made a name for himself as the world's greatest point guard. He has played in the NBA for six seasons, starting five of them. He averaged 29.2 points per game last season while leading his team to the Finals.

Doncic will be able to reach new heights with the Mavericks in 2024–25 because they have the best-supporting cast of his career. Defenses will be forced to play him more honestly instead of giving in all the time to put pressure on the five-time All-Star.

