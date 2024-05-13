The spotlight shines brightest on the NBA players. But behind every NBA champion stands a pillar of strength and support – their MOMS. Mothers play a vital role in their sons' basketball journeys. And, when a championship win is shared with them, the moment with pure emotion becomes extra special. Here are the top moments of NBA players celebrating wins with their moms.

1. Kevin Durant's 2014 MVP Speech

In 2014, Kevin Durant won the NBA MVP award while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his acceptance speech, Durant became emotional, thanking his mom, Wanda Pratt, for her sacrifices and support throughout his NBA career. He uttered the now-famous line, "You the real MVP."

2. Dwyane Wade's 2013 Championship Win with Tears in His Mom's Eyes

Dwyane Wade while playing for the Miami Heat, clinched the 2013 NBA championship against the San Antonio Spurs. The win was particularly emotional for Wade. As he received his Finals MVP trophy, cameras captured his mom, Jolinda Wade, in the stands, tears streaming down her face. TRULY EMOTIONAL!

3. LeBron James' 2020 Championship Win

In 2020, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship win by defeating the Miami Heat. After the final buzzer, James was spotted embracing his mom, Gloria James in an emotional moment. Indeed, there's no place like mother's shoulder. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Donovan Mitchell's Motherly Embrace

In 2018, Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz to a playoff victory. After the game, the cameras caught a beautiful moment where he embraced his mom tightly.

5. Veronica Antetokounmpo Joins Giannis for the Finals Win

In 2021, when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship, cameras captured Giannis' mom, Veronica Antetokounmpo, joining him on the court for the celebration.

Advertisement

6. Kobe Bryant and Pamela Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant had a strong bond with his mom, Pamela. There are many photos of them celebrating together throughout his career, but a particularly special one is from his final NBA championship in 2016.

NBA champions get the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. However, the players' precious celebrations with their mothers after the ultimate win prove that their mother's love is truly the greatest trophy.