Top NBA Free Agents 2024 ft LeBron James and Paul George

NBA free agency officially opens on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Teams are then able to start formal negotiations with free agents. They may start signing free agents at 12:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6.

However, some free agents might have already signed by then. The NBA implemented a rule that allows teams to start talks with their own free agents the day after the NBA Finals. The 2024 Finals ended on Monday with Boston's victory over Dallas in Game 5, and teams can start talks with "upcoming free agents who finished the just-completed season on its roster" on Tuesday, June 18.

We will look at 5 top players who can try their luck in the free agency.

1. LeBron James

Heading into his 22nd season, LeBron James is defying age and performing at the top level without any sweat. However, it’s become fair to wonder if he can still be the best player on a championship team. James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.

2. Paul George

Though perhaps not quite as explosive as he was in his prime, he is still a two-way wing who could be considered All-NBA caliber, able to attack the basket and make extremely difficult shots over tough defenses. He simply relies too much on making very difficult shots, which lowers his efficiency. Paul averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

3. Tyrese Maxey

He improved his play even more in the playoffs, solidifying his status as an All-NBA guard candidate after already establishing himself as one of the league's best young guards. Despite only being 23 years old, his potential appears to be endless due to his exceptional three-point shooting ability, quickness, and strong playmaking. Maxey averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

4. OG Anunoby

The Knicks transformed into a strong team with OG Anunoby as a starter, even though he lacks playmaking skills. Despite his robotic demeanor, he excels as a spot-up shooter and can make midrange shots while dribbling. Moreover, he is an outstanding defender with remarkable length, size, toughness, and instincts. Anunoby's game averages include 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

5. James Harden

James Harden's scoring has faced challenges in the past few seasons as he embraced the role of a playmaker for his teams. However, he remains an exceptional shot-maker, despite a slight decline in his athleticism. Throughout the season, Harden maintained an average of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.

