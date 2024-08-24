Top NFL Analysts Question Deshaun Watson’s Injury Status, Call It ‘Weird’

Deshaun Watson was expected to be the missing piece that would propel Cleveland's struggling team back to prominence. That was the idea, and the Browns did their bit to make it happen, but they are still waiting for Watson to fulfill his end, since he was supposed to be totally fit before this season, but he has yet to hit the field.

According to Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the intention was for quarterback Deshaun Watson to play in the preseason finale against Seattle. However, Stefanski has backtracked this week, stating that Watson is suffering from "general arm soreness" and was restricted in practice on Wednesday.

Is Deshaun Watson more injured than we realize, or are the Browns hiding something? NFL expert Charles Robinson believes Watson is still hurt and is suspicious of the news.

Charles Robinson recently joined Baskin and Phelps to talk about the Browns and the NFL. Charles discusses Deshaun Watson's arm pain, whether the Browns will take a step back this season, how the AFC North will shape up, and more.

Charles said, "Everyone recognized that playing in the last preseason game was a risk, right? We all knew. It's like, "How doesn't this happen?" Then comes the general soreness, which I find convenient. I watched the freakout. Oh my God, Deshaun Watson is restricted at practice due to elbow pain, but I think the simplest way to decide to skip the last preseason game is something like this. So, I'd say I'm a bit suspicious."

Charles Robinson is not the only one concerned about Watson's predicament in the Browns; Jason Lloyd of the Athletic also questioned what the Browns are truly doing, calling it 'weird'.

Llyod wrote, "The condition around this entire camp is absolutely odd. It's the only appropriate term to describe it. It does not make sense. People in Deshaun's camp were saying he wouldn't play in the preseason, but then Kevin said he would. Then Deshaun walks out and says it’s news to me. And now Kevin backtracks, saying we'll reconsider as the game approaches. Then Deshaun simply shuts it down. Yeah, it's odd."

Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, has been hampered by injuries since his arrival in Cleveland. Since then, he has only played 12 games in four years due to an NFL ban in 2022 and a season-ending shoulder injury last season, and he has yet to live up to the lofty expectations that surrounded his controversial entrance.

This far, Watson has spent more time on the sidelines than behind center. And when he has played, there have only been brief moments of brilliance. Three-time Pro Bowler who passed for a league-high 4,823 yards in 2020 but less than half of that during the previous two years combined.