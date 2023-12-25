Top performers in NBA Christmas Day history: Record holders

This year, on Monday, December 25th, the NBA is all set to uphold its 76-year-old tradition of games on Christmas Day. This is now the 16th consecutive year that five games have been featured on this holiday.

The day's celebrations will commence with the Knicks welcoming the Bucks, marking the 56th time the New Yorkers have participated in a Christmas Day game.

ESPN will broadcast all five matches, with a pair also featuring on ABC.

Here's what the full lineup looks like: The Bucks play the Knicks at Noon (ET) on ESPN, followed by the Warriors facing off against the Nuggets at 2:30 pm (ET) on ABC/ESPN.

The Celtics and the Lakers go head to head at 5 pm (ET) on ABC/ESPN, after which the 76ers take on the Heat at 8 pm (ET) exclusively on ESPN.

Wrapping up the day's events, the Mavericks will clash with the Suns at 10:30 pm (ET) on ESPN.

Christmas has always held a significant place on the NBA's annual schedule. T

he tradition of Christmas Day games was established in 1947, and the upcoming 2023-24 season will observe the 76th instance of NBA games on Christmas Day.

Let's delve into some record-holding single-game and all-time leaders as we approach the 2023 Christmas Day games.

Most points in a single game

a single NBA game showcase Bernard King's record-setting game in 1984, where he scored an incredible 60 points, securing the top spot.

Following closely behind, Wilt Chamberlain's 59-point game in 1961 stands as the second-highest scoring performance.

Rick Barry's remarkable 50-point game in 1966 ranks third, while Jerry West's memorable 47-point performance in 1963 places him fourth on the list.

Tracy McGrady's impressive game in 2002, where he scored 46 points, concludes the top five highest-scoring games in NBA history.

Most assists in a single game

The list of basketball players with the most assists in a single year includes several notable names.

At the top, both Tiny Archibald and Guy Rodgers share the record for the most assists in a year with 18, achieved by Archibald in 1972 and Rodgers in 1966.

Following closely is Oscar Robertson, who holds multiple entries in the top assists records, with 17 assists in 1961 and four instances of 16 assists in different years: 1960, 1963, 1965, and 1966.

Recently, Chris Paul joined this elite group with 16 assists in 2022, further solidifying his place among the league's best playmakers.

Most turnovers in a single game

In the history of the NBA Christmas, several players have had notable turnovers in specific seasons.

Kobe Bryant holds the record for the most turnovers in a single year, with 9 turnovers in 2004, followed closely by his performances in 2007 and 2011, where he registered 8 turnovers each.

Joining him in this category are Michael Cooper in 1983, LeBron James in 2003, Micheal Ray Richardson in 1981, and Rajon Rondo in 2009, all with 8 turnovers in their respective seasons.

These players have each had impactful seasons in terms of turnovers within the league's history.

Most 3-pointers made in a single game

The NBA's Christmas Day showcases a history of remarkable shooting performances, with players leaving an indelible mark from beyond the arc.

At the top of this prestigious list stands Patty Mills, whose scintillating display in 2021 saw him drain an impressive eight three-pointers, setting the bar high for future aspirants.

Landry Shamet closely trails Mills, joining a tie with Kyrie Irving, Duncan Robinson, and Brandon Ingram, all recording seven three-pointers in separate Christmas Day games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. impressed with six successful long-range shots in 2022, joining the likes of Julius Randle, Khris Middleton, James Harden, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Love, and Ryan Anderson, all contributors to the narrative of incredible shooting exhibitions during the festive NBA tradition.

These records highlight the importance of sharpshooters and their impact on the grand stage of Christmas Day basketball, setting the tone for thrilling displays and exciting moments that captivate fans year after year.

NBA Christmas Day all-time records

Most total games played

In 2022, LeBron James made NBA history by surpassing Kobe Bryant for the most Christmas Day games played, boasting an impressive 17 appearances to Bryant's 16.

This milestone firmly solidifies James' legacy as a basketball icon, highlighting his enduring presence and unwavering commitment to the sport's most celebrated holiday showcase.

Notable players such as Earl Monroe, Shaquille O'Neal, Dolph Schayes, and Dwyane Wade share the third spot with 13 games each, but James' achievement elevates his standing in the NBA's festive tradition, underscoring his unparalleled longevity and undeniable impact on the Christmas Day basketball tradition.

Most total points

LeBron James, during a momentous Christmas Day game in 2021, eclipsed Kobe Bryant to claim the title of the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Surging past Bryant's previous record of 395 points, James now reigns supreme with an astonishing 460 points, solidifying his place in basketball history.

This monumental achievement showcases James' unparalleled skill and enduring legacy as one of the most prolific and influential players to grace the NBA courts.

His remarkable feat stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication, talent, and everlasting impact on the sport.

Most total 3-pointers made

James Harden made history during the 2022 Christmas Day games by sinking five 3-pointers, surpassing LeBron James to claim the top spot for most 3-pointers made on Christmas with a total of 31.

Despite the Clippers' absence in this year's Christmas matchups, LeBron James stands just three triples away from reclaiming the first-place position.

Behind these titans, Kevin Durant follows with 25, J.J. Redick with 24, and Klay Thompson with 20 3-pointers.

This leaderboard reflects not only the exceptional shooting prowess of these NBA superstars but also sets the stage for an intriguing rivalry as James aims to potentially retake the crown in future Christmas Day games.

