Patrick Mahomes is currently the best quarterback in the NFL and one of the best in the league's history. He is also one of the highest-paid quarterbacks right now. Since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft as their 10th overall pick in the first round, the player has already achieved what many players still dream of, at their age.

The Chiefs QB has led his side to three Super Bowl Championships in four years and is a three-time MVP. The 28-year-old has an estimated net worth of $90 million with $40 million of salary as per Celebrity Net Worth and owns several expensive things with his wife Brittany Mahomes. Let's take a look at the top three most expensive things the two own.

A look at the top three most expensive things Patrick and Brittany Mahomes own

While Patrick Mahomes is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks, his wife Brittany Mahomes’ net worth is $10 million, as Marca's 2023 report suggests, following her significant entrepreneurial venture called Brittany Lynne Fitness. The Mahomes family are also the investors in the women's soccer team of Kansas City in the National Women's Soccer League. With all that money in the bag, the two live a luxurious life. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs star, as reported by CBS Sports, sealed a deal of $503 million with the franchise which was the largest contract in the history of American professional sports. This also resulted in him becoming the first professional athlete to finalise a half-billion-dollar deal.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ $350,000 house

The Mahomes family has an impressive real estate portfolio having four different properties. They own a lavish mansion, which they bought in 2017 in Kansas City for $350,000 which has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a car garage. Two years later, they spent $1.8 million for a 4,300 square feet house in the same place which has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Following that year, they bought a plot in 2020 and built a house in 2022 worth $400,000. In the same year, Mahomes spent $3.37 million for a Westlake, Texas house. In 2021, they purchased land in Cass County, Missouri that includes three golf courses, a large swimming pool, a 50-yard football field and much more.

As reported by the New York Times in 2023, the quarterback's four properties combined are worth $8 million. Not to mention that the properties would be worth much more today.

Patrick Mahomes’ car collections

Patrick Mahomes is fond of luxury cars and spends millions of dollars just on automobiles. He stands the proud owner of the Lamborghini Urus ($222,004), Ferrari 812 Superfast ($338,000), Ferrari F8 Tributo ($284,000), Rolls Royce Cullinan ($335,350), Genesis G70 ($35,895), Infiniti Q60 sedan ($47,295).

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (name of the publications). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: When Tom Brady Broke Down in Tears After New England Patriots Brutal NFL Draft Treatment