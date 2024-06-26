Toto Wolff Plans to Convince Max Verstappen to Replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes by Autumn

Max Verstappen's future with Mercedes F1 is still up in the air, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Mercedes is doing its hardest, despite Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expiring in 2028. The CEO and Chairman, Ola Kallenius of the automotive brand, recently made headlines when he disclosed that he would like another multiple world champion on the grid to take Hamilton’s place. Kallenius stated, "The cards are being reshuffled." He added, "Silver would also suit Max, well."

Wolff has also hinted at what Red Bull’s future could look like if Verstappen were to leave. "I think it's Max who wins the races, not Red Bull," Wolff was quoted saying by Sky Germany. He added, " The car is solid, but (Sergio) Perez is not doing well. It's Max who makes the difference."

Toto Wolff's strategic delay

Wolff has made no secret of his preference for Verstappen, even over his own 17-year-old protégé, Kimi Antonelli. He stated that they want to delay the decision as long as possible for flexibility. He even added that they would not be able to make any solid decision until November.

This strategic delay allows Mercedes to evaluate their options thoroughly and keep their plans under wraps until the crucial moment.

Max Verstappen's contract and Red Bull's response

The present deal between Verstappen and Red Bull is scheduled to expire in 2028, and Christian Horner, the team's principal, feels Mercedes is attempting to undermine his squad. But important individuals like Adrian Newey have already left Red Bull due to internal power struggles , and longtime advisor Dr. Helmut Marko has not ruled out leaving either.

Advertisement

Wolff remains confident in his pursuit, stating, "Let Christian believe that Verstappen will stay.” He added that their job is to enable Lewis and George Russel to finish the season on a high note. He went on to say that the company will see if W15 would be the car that can convince Max.

What does Mercedes’ future look like?

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari at the end of the following season, Mercedes has made no secret of their interest in Verstappen. However, 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is still a strong candidate to succeed Hamilton.

While competing in Formula 2, Antonelli has been testing Mercedes' 2021 and 2022 vehicles this year. Since switching from karts to racing cars in 2021, he has won numerous junior single-seater titles, earning him a good reputation.

Antonelli, from Bologna, Italy, joined Mercedes' junior program in 2019 and has shown impressive performance in various championships. In 2022, he won the Italian and German F4 championships in his rookie campaign. In 2023, he claimed the Formula Regional Middle East and European titles. Skipping F3, Antonelli is now competing in F2 with the Prema team.

Advertisement

Wolff has indicated that Mercedes won't announce who will drive alongside George Russell before the summer break in August. "No driver decision has been made. I said we want to keep this decision as long as possible because who knows what will happen," he said.

ALSO READ: Fred Vassuer Takes A Brutal Dig At Toto Wolff After Ferrari Continuously Outshines Mercedes: ‘28 Seconds Behind Charles Leclerc’