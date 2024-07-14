Tracy Cortez V Rose Namajunas Purse: How Much Did They Make From Their Fight? Find Out

In the aftermath of the intense UFC 303 showdown, the UFC juggernaut arrived in Denver, Colorado. The main event saw a much-hyped flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Rose Namajunas. Both fighters were coming off a win in their respective bouts. While Cortez secured a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicious, Namajunas, too, defeated Amanda Ribas in her last bout.

However, the hype was around Tracy Cortez coming into the fight. She was undefeated and was threatening to halt Namajunas’ winning run right away. However, when the duo stepped inside the ring, the story was quite the opposite. Namajunas proved to be the dominant athlete inside the ring.

Tracy Cortez v Rose Namajunas: Full Purse

The fight went the distance for a full five rounds. While the bout tested the cardio of both the athletes, Namajunas took Cortez to the floor several times. Unable to find an answer to the relentless attacks, Cortez bowed out of the fight, with Rose Namajunas getting the victory. They scored the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in favor of ‘Thug’.

As per the UFC rankings, Tracy Cortez and Rose Namajunas are ranked 11 and 6, respectively. Keeping in mind Namajunas’ higher rank, it is expected that Namajunas will be taking home a higher paycheck. While the UFC has not announced the exact numbers, a look at their previous paychecks will give a fair idea of their purses.

Estimates from Sportskeeda suggest Namajunas got a $225,000 paycheck for her bout against Manon Fiorot. Competing at UFC 274 against Carla Esparza, Namajunas bagged a whopping check of $500,000. Thus, it can be concluded that the victory against Cortez will earn her somewhere in the range between $225,000 and $500,000.

As for Tracy Cortez, she too, competed on the same UFC 274 card as Namajunas. According to reports, Cortez took home $85,000 against Melissa Gatto. Thus, Cortez is expected to bag the same amount or even surpass her previous paycheck for today’s bout. Well, their match was not the only thing that garnered attention. In the build-up to the fight, an unusual drama at the weigh-ins ensued, resulting in Tracy Cortez trending on the internet.

Tracy Cortez’s weigh-in drama

Tracy Cortez had to make the weight cut to 126lbs in order to qualify for her flyweight bout. However, Cortez faced an unusual situation while standing for the pre-fight weigh-ins. Instead of 126 lbs, Cortez’s weight was found to be 126.5 lbs. Following the revelation, Cortez tried the conventional method and got rid of her clothes.

Unfortunately, that did not help her in reducing her weight. With just an hour at her disposal, Tracy Cortez did something that nobody expected her to do. Cortez went backstage and in a desperate attempt, chopped off a portion of her hair. While this was not a great option to resort to, it surely did work for Tracy Cortez. She stepped back on the scales, weighing right at 126lbs to prevent further drama. Unfortunately, with her losing, now it will be interesting to see how well Tracy Cortez can bounce back.