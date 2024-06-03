Tracy McGrady Sparks Debate With Controversial Stephen Curry Confession: ‘He Hasn’t Cracked My Top Ten Yet’

In a recent critique that sent shockwaves through the basketball community, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady openly challenged Steph Curry's standing among the NBA's all-time greatest players.

While answering to his followers’ tweets, McGrady put his verdict out on Curry and went on to justify his take.

Replying to one of the tweets, McGrady firmly asserted that Curry has not earned a place in his top 10 list, reasoning that the Warriors' dynamo lacks the individual dominance displayed by numerous other all-time legends.

When a user wrote: “Stephen Curry is a top 5 NBA player of all time”

McGrady replied: “No, you're tripping on that. He hasn’t cracked my top 10 yet. He just hasn't. I think Steph has had a phenomenal career, Obviously, four championships, two league MVPs, he has a Finals MVP. But if you go back and look at his career, when Draymond is out of the lineup for the season. If you look at Klay Thompson, who missed that season.”

"To me, if one of your guys is missing and you can't make the playoffs, I can't put you in top 5 or top 10. I just can't. Greatness to me is when one of your guys is out, you still have to elevate your team at least to the Playoffs. They don't even make the Playoffs when Klay or Dray are out of the lineup. They haven't even won a Play-In game at all. Top five? No chance," he added.

McGrady's critique specifically highlighted Curry's perceived dependency on his co-stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, noting that the Warriors' performance suffers when either or both are absent.

The former NBA star also contended that truly exceptional players have the capacity to elevate injury-riddled or shorthanded teams to playoff success, implying that Curry's inability to deliver in these scenarios detracts from his historical ranking.

Notably, Curry has had worthy roles in guiding the team to four championships and six finals appearances, coupled with his consistent on-court prowess, and that makes his strong stance as one of the Warriors’ best player

Do Warriors need more help around Stephen Curry?

The Golden State Warriors are at a crucial juncture, needing to make strategic moves to bolster their roster after a disappointing playoff miss.

While the necessity for additional size in the frontcourt is evident, the demand for more supporting shooters has also come into focus. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley emphasized the dearth of perimeter scoring options beyond Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, necessitating a heavier workload on the veteran duo.

This glaring need for additional shooting becomes more pronounced, especially with the potential departure of Thompson, an unrestricted free agent this summer. The idea of fortifying the team with supplementary shooters would not only enhance the offensive capacity but also alleviate the burden on Curry, who continues to be a vital asset for the Warriors.

As the Warriors prepare to retool their roster in the upcoming offseason, the pursuit of versatile talents capable of addressing the demand for both shooting and size becomes paramount.

With the possibility of Klay Thompson's departure and the imperative of unburdening Curry's workload, Golden State's front office faces the challenge of structuring a roster that caters to these needs. In an eventful summer for the Golden State Warriors, the decisions made by the front office will undoubtedly shape the team's trajectory, potentially sparking a transformative period for the franchise.

