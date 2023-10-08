Trade Alert: San Francisco 49ers secure Randy Gregory from Denver Broncos; Report

Randy Gregory﻿'s departure from Denver was already on the cards earlier this week, however, the story developed on Friday with a team stepping forward to secure him.

The Denver Broncos have arranged to trade Gregory, along with a 2024 seventh-round pick, to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 sixth-round pick, as reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Friday, citing a source.

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers head coach, verified the trade on Friday afternoon, mentioning that Gregory passed his medical exam in San Francisco but will not be game-ready until post-Week 5.

The news of Gregory's trade to San Francisco follows a few days after reports that Denver was planning on letting go of the 30-year-old pass rusher. Gregory had earlier signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos before the start of the 2022 season. Despite capturing three sacks in his ten career games with the Broncos, his playtime was significantly reduced in the last two weeks. This includes him being pulled from the starting lineup in Denver's Week 4 victory over Chicago.

Sean Payton, the head coach of the Broncos, informed reporters on Wednesday that the decision to separate from Gregory was taken in the team's best interests. He added that if a trade partner does not surface, the veteran's release will be final within the following two days.

