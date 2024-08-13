Trae Young Speaks Out on Being Labeled ‘The Next Stephen Curry’ During College Basketball: ‘Never Paid Too Much Attention’

Trae Young began his NBA career after the Dallas Mavericks selected him as the 5th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21, 2018. He was subsequently traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal that included a protected first-round draft pick.

During the 2017-18 season at the University of Oklahoma, Trae Young had an outstanding college career, leading the NCAA in both scoring (29.6 points per game) and assists (10.7 per game). This made him the first player to achieve such a feat since the 1951-52 season. His remarkable performance earned him the nickname "The Next Stephen Curry."

In a recent conversation with Paul George on the 'Podcast P' show, Trae Young discussed the comparisons to Stephen Curry that he faced when he first entered college basketball. He mentioned that he didn’t fully see all the similarities and drew inspiration from various players. Young also expressed his appreciation for Curry, acknowledging him as a mentor who has provided valuable guidance.

"That (pressure) really all started in college. We played in the Phil Knight tournament had a really good showing and then we were on ESPN every day. I swear that's all they were pushing - 'The next Steph Curry'. I never paid too much attention to it. I never was like 'Yeah, I'm about to be the next Steph'.”

"I've always believed in taking a bit from everyone's game. Steve Nash was my favorite player growing up, and I picked up elements from many different players. That’s why I think Steph and I have similarities, but also distinct differences in our games..."

"When I was in college, Curry said something that made it all the more real. We were among the top five in the country in the Big 12, and he commented, 'He's so electrifying every time you watch him'..."

It's clear that Young never let the comparisons get to him, nor did they shake his confidence or burden him with undue pressure. He noted that most of the comparisons came from the media, which isn't surprising, but Young remained committed to his own style of play, and it has paid off for him.

Young just wrapped up a solid season, where he averaged 25.7 points, 10.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. He earned his third All-Star game selection. However, the Hawks missed the playoffs after falling to the Bulls in the play-in tournament. Their disappointing season led to them securing the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.

