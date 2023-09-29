Tragedy strikes: What happened to Calgary Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow?

The assistant GM for the Calgary Flames, Chris Snow, will never be able to see the light of day ever again in his life. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Chris Snow's wife Kelsie Snow, on September 27 through her Twitter account. Recently, Chris Snow suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest which led his brain to become unconscious. Read on.

What was Chris Snow suffering from and Kelsie Snow's statement about her husband

In 2019, Chris Snow was diagnosed with ALS, which is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS is basically a slow-progressive disease that directly affects the nervous system.

This attack on the nervous system leads to an impact on the spinal cord and brain cells, causing complete or partial control over muscles. On September 26, Tuesday, Chris Snow had to go through cardiac arrest which led Chris to get a 'Catastrophic' brain injury.

Kelsie Snow, wife of Chris Snow, took to her Twitter (now X) and shared the news of her husband's current medical status. She confirmed that her husband went unresponsive, however, doctors were able to make his heart responsive again.

However, according to a scan, the lack of oxygen caused due to cardiac arrest led to a brain injury. Kelsie Snow also shared the news that doctors don't have a good feeling about Chris waking up again.

On September 28, Kelsie Snow confirmed that her husband won't be waking up again. Along with this heartbreaking news, she also shared that Chris will be donating his organs for clinical trials. She shared these details through her Twitter account.

For the unversed, Chris Snow was initially hired by the Minnesota Wild of the NHL as the director of hockey operations, back in 2006. In 2011, Chris became director of hockey analysis for the Calgary Flames. In 2019, Chris was promoted to Assistant General Manager and worked in data analysis mostly.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler makes shocking tampering allegations against Milwaukee Bucks following Damian Lillard trade r