Trail Blazers Honor Bill Walton With a Special Tie-Dye Jersey Tribute Band: DEETS Inside

The Portland Trail Blazers will pay tribute to the late Bill Walton by adding a special band to their jerseys for the 2024-25 season. The design will include a tie-dye band on the top left corner of the jersey, featuring Walton's No. 32 in white.

Walton passed away in May at age 71 after battling cancer. The franchise will host a Bill Walton tribute night on March 9, when the Detroit Pistons visit. Fans attending the game will receive a tie-dye headband, mirroring Walton's iconic on-court style.

In 1974, the Trail Blazers selected Walton as the No. 1 overall pick, launching his 14-year NBA career. Walton led Portland to an NBA championship in 1977, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers and earning Finals MVP honors by averaging 18.5 points and 19 rebounds in the series.

In 1978, Walton captured the NBA MVP award with averages of 18.9 points and 13.2 rebounds. He was a two-time All-Star with the Blazers, and the team retired his jersey in 1989. In 1993, Walton was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, despite battling injuries, Walton made a lasting impact on the NBA. When healthy, he ranked among the league's most dominant centers, excelling as a passer, rebounder, shot-blocker, and efficient scorer. During the 1976-77 season, Walton led the league in rebounds and blocks, earning spots on the All-NBA Second Team and All-Defensive First Team.

Walton later secured another championship with the Boston Celtics in 1986, making a significant impact as the Sixth Man of the Year. Known for his exceptional passing skills, Walton stood out among big men, with many considering him the best-passing center in NBA history. His outlet passes were vital to the Blazers' fast-break offense.

However, chronic foot and knee injuries limited Walton to just 468 games across ten NBA seasons, forcing him to miss entire seasons in 1978-79 and 1980-82. These injuries cut short what could have been a longer, more dominant prime.

Despite these setbacks, Walton's dominance during his healthy years earned him induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993, and he was named one of the NBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1996. His legacy remains a complex but impactful one, as he is remembered as an all-time great big man whose career was shortened by injuries but who demonstrated extraordinary talent and leadership when on the court.

