Trainer who worked with both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant once outlined major difference between the two NBA legends

Commentators often brought Jordan and Bryant into comparison; however, beyond the camera spotlights, they shared a strong friendship. They even shared a trainer, Tim Grover, whom Jordan introduced to Bryant in 2007. After Jordan's second retirement from the NBA, Grover spent 15 years training him, and later, from 2007 to 2012, he trained Bryant.

However, Grover admits that the training routine for each was unique, saying “Different body types, different stages in [their] career, different areas that needed to be addressed,” as he explained to CNBC Make It.

In Grover's book, “Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness,” he highlights some of the contrasts between Jordan and Bryant.

Grover writes, “I don’t enjoy comparisons, as they were both so unique and distinct that any comparison would do a disservice to them both.” He does, however, offer this: “Kobe strained harder, while MJ trained more intelligently.”

Grover recalls how Bryant’s work ethic was relentless — constantly striving to better himself. For example, Bryant would ceaselessly question every detail of his training — it was important for him to understand the why and how behind it all.

In contrast, Jordan knew when to take a break, Grover notes. He possessed a quickness of thought, using game films merely to affirm what he had already mentally reviewed.

Grover quotes, “His mind was an endless repository of visuals, moments and strategies; he remembered each move and countermove, and was ready for whatever came next.” Unlike Bryant, Jordan prioritized rest, understanding it as an essential part of training.

Kobe Bryant's Michael Jordan Obsession

The profound admiration that the late Kobe Bryant had for Michael Jordan is widely known. The bond they shared throughout their careers continued up until Bryant's unfortunate demise.

A forthcoming documentary about Bryant reveals that his reverence for Jordan was so intense that his former teammates often referred to it as an obsession. Bryant aspired to emulate and even outperform Mike.

Eddie Jones, a teammate of Bryant's, said, "His intensity to resemble Michael, to surpass Michael, was striking." Nick Van Exel added his own tale of Bryant's Jordan-inspired passion, revealing that he borrowed VHS tapes filled with Jordan highlight reels from him to study – and Bryant was not in a hurry to return them.

Van Exel said, "Kobe mirrored everything MJ did. From something as mundane as chewing gum to walking, to his court moves and footwork. I used to own VHS tapes full of Jordan highlights. Kobe borrowed them, and I’ve never seen those tapes after that."

There's no denying the striking resemblance in their styles of play, something that Van Exel pointed out — from their shared mannerisms to their on-court strategies. Jordan has served as a role model to many, but to date, in the NBA, Bryant is amongst his greatest and most successful disciples.

