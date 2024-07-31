Travis and Jason Kelce Are Reportedly Seeking 100 Million USD Deal for Their New Heights Podcast

The Kelce brothers are on the verge of a groundbreaking deal. It could significantly boost the profile and profitability of their popular podcast, New Heights. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the brothers are in discussions with the podcast network Wondery. It was for a potential deal valued at approximately $100 million.

The details of the agreement have yet to be fully disclosed. However, New Heights has garnered significant attention, being one of the most influential podcasts in the United States. It ranks as the fourth-most popular show in the country. The record is based on data from Edison Podcast Metrics.

Kelce duo targets 100 million USD for New Heights podcast

New Heights was initially launched in September 2022. However, at the same time, both Kelce brothers were still active NFL players. Despite its early success, the podcast saw a substantial increase in popularity. It was largely due to the media frenzy surrounding Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

The romance between Travis, a prominent tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Swift, who referenced him in her music, captured the public imagination. Which has significantly boosted the podcast's visibility. The couple's high-profile relationship became a major talking point during the 2023 NFL season, further elevating the podcast’s reach and influence.

The Kelces have not limited their ventures to just their podcast. Recently, they announced an exciting collaboration with General Mills to create a new cereal called Kelce Mix. This limited-edition cereal combines three of the brothers' favorite breakfast items. They are Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs in a single box.

This novel combination reflects their tastes and is intended to appeal to cereal lovers across the country. Travis Kelce enthusiastically promoted the cereal. He asserted that while he has always enjoyed Reese’s Puffs, the Kelce Mix might become the new favorite on the cereal aisle.

Heading toward the Kelce brothers’ on-field ventures

As the NFL season approaches, Travis Kelce is focused on defending the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl title. His preparation for the upcoming season reflects his commitment to maintaining peak performance on the field.

Concurrently, Jason Kelce is transitioning to a new role after announcing his retirement from the NFL in March. Having played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason’s retirement marked the end of an era. He will now embark on a new career path as a member of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown program. The player is bringing his insights and experience to sports media.

The potential Wondery deal and their various projects underscore the Kelce brothers' significant influence both within and beyond the realm of football. Their podcast has successfully bridged their athletic achievements with popular culture. Their collaboration with General Mills demonstrates their commercial acumen.

The anticipated podcast deal could further solidify their position as major figures in the media landscape. Which will enhance their financial and professional profiles.

The Kelce brothers’ ventures range from their successful podcast to their new cereal. It highlights their dynamic presence in the sports and entertainment industries. The potential deal with Wondery reflects the substantial impact of their podcast and their growing influence.

