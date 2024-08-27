NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce have secured a massive deal with Amazon's Wondery for their hit podcast New Heights.

This agreement, valued at over $100 million, marks a significant milestone in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Deal with Amazon’s Wondery for New Heights Podcast

The three-year pact, announced on Tuesday, gives Wondery exclusive rights to the global distribution, ad sales, and merchandise licensing for the Kelce brothers' weekly podcast.

This comprehensive agreement includes both audio and video episodes, including the show's entire back catalog.

Wondery CEO Jen Sargent while talking about the deal, said to The Hollywood Reporter, “We've been watching the growth of the podcast, really since it was launched, and I have been building a relationship with Travis and Jason and getting to know them for a while now.”

She adds further, “Sports is a really exciting category for podcast listeners. It's a strategic priority of Wondery's and Amazon's. So there were a lot of reasons to think about joining forces here on the New Heights podcast."

Travis and Jason Kelce, both Super Bowl champions with a combined 24 years of NFL experience, shared their excitement about the deal.

In a joint statement, they said, "We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights. We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 – see you soon”

Launched in 2022, New Heights quickly gained traction among sports fans and beyond.

The podcast features the Kelce brothers discussing their lives on and off the football field, covering topics ranging from professional sports to personal anecdotes.

Their unique blend of insider knowledge, sibling banter, and celebrity guest interviews has taken the show to the top of podcast charts on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The show's popularity soared even further in 2023, partly due to Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

This connection to pop culture has expanded the podcast's audience beyond traditional sports fans, contributing to its status as a "cultural phenomenon," as described by Wondery CEO Sargent.

The agreement between the Kelce brothers and Wondery is comprehensive, covering several key areas like global distribution rights for all audio and video episodes, exclusive ad sales representation and rights to past episodes and content

Apart from those they also have authority to launch international adaptations of the podcast, merchandise licensing and development, ad-free listening options for Wondery+ subscribers and livestream options.

This deal follows a trend of high-value podcast agreements in recent years.

It's comparable to Wondery's $80 million pact with comedian Dax Shepard and falls in line with other notable deals like Joe Rogan's $250 million multi-year agreement with Spotify and Alex Cooper's contract worth up to $125 million with SiriusXM.

The Kelce brothers' agreement with Wondery underscores the growing value of celebrity-driven content in the digital space, particularly when it combines sports, entertainment, and pop culture appeal.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Carrier Beyond NFL

Both Travis and Jason Kelce have been expanding their media footprints beyond New Heights.

Travis is set to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's horror series Grotesquerie on FX and will host Amazon Prime Video's new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

He's also secured a cameo in Adam Sandler's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

Jason Kelce, who recently retired from the NFL, has joined ESPN's Monday Night Countdown pregame show as a commentator.

The partnership with Wondery is set to kick off on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of the new NFL season.

Fans can expect the podcast to continue its wide availability across various platforms, including Wondery's distribution channels and YouTube.

Wave Sports + Entertainment will maintain its role in providing production services for the show, ensuring continuity in the podcast's quality and format.