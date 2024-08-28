Travis and Jason Kelce Reveal THIS Hollywood Star Will Be a Special Guest for the New Heights Season Premiere

A special guest from Hollywood has been announced by the Kelce brothers for their upcoming New Heights season premiere. Without any more suspense, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be bringing on Adam Sandler at the season three premiere on Wednesday. This came just weeks after the tight end was announced to be part of Sandler’s upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl winner brothers posted a teaser clip on social media where the American actor joined them on the call and all of them were looking so excited for the upcoming project as they talked over each other in a call.

Before the winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor arrived in the video, the Kelce brothers discussed some of the best movies of the 57-year-old. They also talked about which of the characters Travis and Jason would like to be.

As soon as the actor joined the call, all three immediately reacted with joy by saying “yes” before Sandler stated, “We did it.” Meanwhile, their union obviously is not limited to the podcast as mentioned before.

Earlier, it was disclosed that the Kansas City Chiefs star connects to the American actor “every week” as per a report in Mail Online, so that they could discuss their union in the upcoming movie. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Kelce’s partnership with Sandler in the movie.

The fans have seen Kelce’s hosting skills and now it's time for some other stuff. The 34-year-old was also confirmed as the new host of the game show spin-off of 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?'. The American football player has so many projects lined up amid the upcoming NFL season.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star, Jason and Travis had recently signed a new deal with Amazon’s Wondery which has exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights to the popular weekly podcast.

Travis, who has been in a relationship with Taylor Swift for more than a year now, is gearing up for a three-peat this year. The three-time Super Bowl champion is done with the pre-season ahead of their season opener on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs will become the first team to win three Lombardi Trophies back-to-back if they succeed this year as well. Meanwhile, after a brief long-distance relationship between the power couple, Travis finally met Swift when the tight end was spotted leaving Swift’s home around midnight recently, as per The Daily Mail.

However, the multiple Lombardi trophy winner had to make a late-night departure from his pop star girlfriend’s house in Rhode Island. The Cruel Summer hitmaker hosted a lavish birthday celebration for her close friend Blake Lively at her estate.

Nevertheless, Kelce had to leave back to Kansas City following an important event. The footballer will be back to his busy schedule when the upcoming National Football League season kicks off. It is to be seen how many games will his global star girlfriend attend, just like last year during her Eras Tour concert in different cities.

