'Travis is Taken Madam': Taylor Swift Fans Attack Julia Roberts for Getting Touchy With Kelce

Travis Kelce made a surprise visit to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin. The NFL star vibed to the pop icon’s tunes with Julia Roberts in the VIP tent. Swifties lashed out at the actress after a clip of her catching up with Kelce went viral.

In a viral video, Julia Roberts could be seen rubbing the top-paid NFL tight end’s shoulders. She even tickled Kelce while conversing with him. It seemed like a light-hearted conversation.

Swifties’ reaction to Julia Roberts' interaction with Travis Kelce

Roberts made a hilarious remark while holding Kelce’s arm. The Chiefs’ TE reverted the touches. He rubbed the Pretty Woman actress’ arm with a smile. But Swifties thinks that the exchange wasn’t mutual.

A fan felt bad for Travis, who claimed that the TE was clearly uncomfortable. “Wtf is wrong with JR? Why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? He is so uncomfortable trying to push her off, and she holds him up. This is uber strange,” another wrote.

One Swiftie cringed at Julia’s physicality with Kelce. An X user clarified to the actress that the sports star was taken. Some fans defended Roberts, saying she is Kelce’s mother’s age. They added that Roberts probably treated him like a son.

Travis Kelce travels the world with Taylor Swift

The 3x Super Bowl champion flew over 5,000 miles to cheer for his girlfriend. A week after his on-stage debut with Swift, Kelce arrived at the Aviva Stadium. Kelce missed the first Dublin show as he attended his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stunned the 90,000 fans at Wembley on Sunday, June 23. They had prepared a transition skit for the final night in London. The Kelces had joined the party after attending the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival.

Kelce had earlier revealed that he wants to tag along with Swift worldwide. He tried to make the most out of the offseason. The couple spent quality time in England after being away from each other for over a month.