Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Does Not Watch’ Taylor Swift’s Favorite Show With Her

Travis Klece undoubtedly dominates the football field, but when it comes to watching shows, he is far away from the screen. Especially it is Taylor Swift’s favorite TV show, Grey’s Anatomy.

Even though Tay Tay loves the show, Kelce apparently is not on board watching it. Anthony Hill is one of the lead characters in the long-running medical drama. According to him, Kelce isn't eager to join her in watching it.

Anthony Hill advises Travis Kelce To Watch Grey’s Session with Taylor Swift

In an Instagram post made on June 6th, Hill revealed, “I may or may not have gotten confirmation that TSwift does, in fact, still watch Grey’s Anatomy.” It was followed by a conversation with Kelce at the Big Slick Weekend fundraiser.

"It was then made very clear that he absolutely does not watch with her." Anthony humorously said, "Time to start, bruh!" Swift has remained devoted to the show since the beginning. The pop star even named one of her cats after the show’s lead character, Meredith Grey.

Kelce seemed to prefer other forms of entertainment in his daily life. He likes to tune in to the guilty pleasure of Netflix’s Love is Blind. The footballer admitted on his podcast that it is one of the worst trash ever, but undeniably addictive.

The couple’s paths crossed in July 2023 when Swift's Eras Tour brought her to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Exactly there, Kelce played for the Chiefs.

As a dedicated Swiftie, Kelce had gifted Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, her pre-show routines prevented any pre or post-show interactions.

Reflecting on his missed opportunity, Kelce shared on his podcast, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

Despite this initial setback, Kelce decided to take a chance and invited Swift to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce's failed attempt at giving Swift the bracelet became a funny story for the Swifties. It was the one that Swift later described as "metal as hell." Nonetheless, Kelce's bold move to invite Swift to a Chiefs game set the stage for their burgeoning relationship.

And now they are one of the most blooming couples in the town. Let us know in the comments if you agree with Hill’s advice, or if Kelce should still avoid watching the show.

