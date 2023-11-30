Travis Kelce accidentally unveils cute nickname for Taylor Swift; discusses if she is fan of tight ends

During the weekend's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, Travis Kelce gave a record-breaking performance. Talking about the same in the recent episode of New Heights, the Chiefs tight end accidentally revealed Taylor's nickname.

Travis Kelce does not know if 'Tay' is a fan of tight ends

Travis Kelce broke Tony Gonzalez's previous record and became the fastest tight end in Chiefs’ history to reach 11,000 receiving yards. Even though Taylor Swift wasn’t part of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, she did like the Chiefs’ post on Kelce’s record.

Chiefs’ tight end and his brother, Jason Kelce, talked about his Weekend game in the recent episode of their podcast called New Heights. Talking about his new record, Travis Kelce gave a shout-out to Taylor Swift for supporting the Chief's Instagram post, accidentally revealing her cute nickname.

“Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting,” said Travis Kelce. So now we know what the Chiefs tight end likes to call his girlfriend. But that’s not it. Going forward, his brother Jason Kelce asked him what the ‘Blank Space’ singer thinks about tight end stats.

“I don’t know if she’s a tight-end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her,” explained the Chiefs tight end. It’s surprising that Travis has yet to explore Taylor’s interests and her opinions on certain things, such as what she thinks about tight ends.

Nevertheless, Taylor is moving in with Travis Kelce soon, in his Kansas City Mansion worth $6 Million . The couple is going to spend several weeks together since Taylor has finally got off her busy schedule on the Era Tour.