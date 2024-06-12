Travis Kelce Addresses Retirement Speculations Amid Chiefs’ Three-Peat Dream

Travis Kelce has given his verdict on his retirement plans. He had recently joked on the New Heights show that he would never retire. The Chiefs tight end addressed the media after minicamp on Tuesday, June 11.

Kelce doesn’t want to put a limit on his career. But he doesn’t see NFL 2024 being his last season. The upcoming season would be the 12th of Kelce’s career. He will turn 35 in October. The clouds of retirement are looming over his head.

When will Travis Kelce retire?

The Chiefs TE talked about his off-the-field opportunities. Kelce said that he is against putting a timeframe on his career. He understands that he has adventures waiting for him outside of the gridiron.

Kelce recalled the day when he walked into the Chiefs building. He said he was a kid when he made his way into the Chiefs locker room. Even though he is 34 now, he loves doing it in June’s heat.

The NFL star uses the offseason to recharge himself. But his passion for football beats everything. “I love playing in the NFL and this will always be my main focus”, Kelce said.

Travis Kelce went on to explain his experiments in the offseason. He accepted that one has to call it a day at one point. He claimed that the offseason is the best period to set up yourself for life after football.

The 3x Super Bowl champion is ready for the hard work in the upcoming season. He wants head coach Andy Reid to have full confidence in him. Kelce wants to give it his all whenever he steps onto the football field.

Kelce wants to be there for every single play. But the TE understands what’s better for the team. He is comfortable in playing right now considering the support he has on the roster. He enjoys watching his fellow mates succeed.

Travis Kelce’s goals in the NFL

Travis wants to win as many Super Bowl rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA championships. He recently extended with the Chiefs for another two years. The deal made him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

The Chiefs have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice in a row. Their sights are set on the first three-peat in NFL history. Kelce needs to play a huge role if the franchise wants to live their dream.

