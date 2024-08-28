Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has shed light on the now-famous behind-the-back pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

The play, which quickly went viral, has been the subject of much discussion, with Kelce now admitting that Mahomes' quick thinking and exceptional skill saved him from a potentially embarrassing situation on the field.

During the first quarter of the Chiefs' preseason matchup against the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes executed a jaw-dropping behind-the-back pass to Kelce.

The play, which resulted in a modest five-yard gain, left spectators and commentators alike in awe of Mahomes' improvisation and skill.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce provided insight into the circumstances that led to the unconventional play.

"I wasn't in tune with the game plan," Kelce admitted, highlighting the challenges of preseason preparation.

"Pat Mahomes, he had something on the back of his head when I walked across the line of scrimmage, and I was like, 'What did you say?'"

Kelce's confusion about his route forced Mahomes to think on his feet, resulting in the unorthodox pass that has since become a highlight reel staple.

Kelce in his revelation adds “That's why we love playing with Pat Mahomes, ladies and gentlemen,"

"Because even when you f**k up, he makes you right,” Kelce says.

Kelce also touched on the flexibility built into the Chiefs' offensive scheme. "There's options in Andy Reid's offense," he explained, "and it's because of a guy like Pat Mahomes that you can run these different options."

Interestingly, Mahomes had previously joked about the play, saying he was "p****d" at Kelce for running the wrong route.

"Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass," Mahomes said. "But now it's going to be a highlight!"

This lighthearted comment from Mahomes, coupled with Kelce's recent admission, paints a picture of the strong chemistry and understanding between the two-star players.

While the play occurred during a preseason game, it has undoubtedly raised expectations for what Mahomes and the Chiefs' offence might produce in the coming regular season.

As the regular season approaches, this play shows us the Chiefs' potential to create magic on the field, even when things don't go according to plan.

With Mahomes leading and players like Kelce with his support, the Chiefs continue to demonstrate why they remain one of the most exciting and unpredictable teams in the NFL.