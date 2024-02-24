Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce have officially become a power couple! In September 2023, Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears to root for Kelce. Since then, the singer has been a regular cheerleader for the Chiefs. In total, she has attended 13 NFL games since September last year.

Taylor also made sure to attend the Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to clinch the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Interestingly, the pop icon wrapped up her Tokyo leg of the Eras Tour and flew from Haneda Airport to LAX on a 17-hour flight!

On the contrary, Travis Kelce, out of his commitment to Super Bowl preparations, missed attending the 2024 Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift on 5 February 2024, where she won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her album Midnights.

So, in order to make up for his absence, Travis Kelce accompanying Taylor Swift to Australia for her Eras Tour was a must! However, as per DailyMail.com's source, the Chiefs star Tight End almost opted out of joining Swift.

What’s the Real Reason Behind Travis Kelce’s Change in Heart?

Apparently, the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII victory with a victory parade on February 14, 2024. Tragically, a shooting occurred at the end of the rally. It resulted in one fatality and over 20 injuries. Both Kelce and Swift each donated $100,000 to aid the victims and their families. The unforeseen incident caused Kelce to almost change her mind about jetting off to Australia.

“‘They were talking about letting her get back into touring without any distractions, but they are so in love right now that the decision was made that he had to be there,” the source claims.

Travis Kelce Spotted on a Zoo Date with Taylor Swift

However, Travis Kelce indeed flew down to Sydney ahead of Taylor Swift's four shows at the Accor Stadium. The pair was also seen hand-in-hand at the Sydney Zoo.

Finally, on February 23, 2024, Travis turned up at Taylor Swift's first "Eras Tour" show in Sydney, Australia.

Travis Kelce Attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Argentina

Previously, Travis did attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Buenos, Argentina, on November 12, 2023. During her second concert, Swift spiced things up and tweaked the lyrics of Karma for Travis Kelce.

The original line reads, "Karma is the guy on the screen." However, Taylor said, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."