Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Become Co-Owners of Garage Beer

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have once again come together for a joint venture. The athlete brothers have announced their ownership of Garage beer. They co-host the New Heights podcast which is a huge success.

The Kelce brothers are now the biggest investors in the beer company. Garage Beer was established in Cincinnati. It’s the same place where the Kelce brothers enjoyed college football success.

Travis Kelce on his Garage Beer investment

The light beer brand announced Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce as major investors and operators. The Chiefs’ tight end shared his views on the partnership. He said that quality matters the most to him. Travis revealed that he likes to have a couple of beers now and then.

The 3x Super Bowl champion is excited about getting involved in making the best light beer. He is thrilled to be the owner of the Garage Beer. The Chiefs’ star believes that nothing brings people together better than a cold beer.

The top-paid TE in the league added that beer is all about friends, family, and fun. He has worked with the brand’s co-owner for years. Travis Kelce trusts the way the team approaches the business.

Jason Kelce on buying Garage Beer stakes

Jason Kelce also opened up about their investment in the beer brand. He thinks that people want quality and simplicity. According to the Eagles’ center, Garage Beer has got both.

Jason called himself a light drinker. He thinks that his company makes the best light beers. The brand fits his lifestyle. Jason considers beer a great excuse to bring the neighbors together.

Travis Kelce’s offseason adventures

The Garage Beer investment isn’t Kelce’s first big move this offseason. He has been involved in multiple advertisement shoots. The Chiefs TE finished shooting his game show. He will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, set to stream on Amazon Prime.

Travis Kelce will also feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror series. He is getting new experiences at Grotesqueries’s set. His recent collaboration with Olivia Dunne has sparked rumors about a breakup with Taylor Swift.