Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Discuss Wedding Plans on New Heights Show Amid Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are speculated to announce their engagement very soon. On the New Heights show, Travis and Jason Kelce planned a wedding. Swifties believe that the Kelce brothers hinted towards the power couple’s engagement.

The Kelce brothers promoted a wedding planning company, Zola, this week. The former Eagles center acknowledged Zola’s struggles in planning a perfect wedding. “Ain’t that the truth?” asked Jason. Travis responded that nobody knows it better than their podcast employee Jets Jake.

Fans react to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s hint towards Chiefs’ TE’s engagement with Taylor Swift

Retired NFL star Jason continued that Jake will marry next month. He added that Jake is using Zola to guide him through every step. He revealed that Zola helps in every step of the wedding planning process, from the venue to the registry.

Travis humorously said that he’s proud of Jake because he doesn’t matter. The Chiefs’ TE extended the joke saying that none of Jake shouldn’t make any decision. Swifties flocked to the internet with their theories.

Swifties believe that advertising Zola and talking about weddings is certainly a hint. A swiftie joked that the Kelce brothers deserve jail time for dropping the nuke this way. Another fan commented that it was high-level elite training from the NFL stars.

Besides that, the brothers have named the episode Travis’ New Ring. Although it refers to the tight end’s third ring, fans believe that it’s another intimation of engagement. A user pointed out that the title is the icing on the cake.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement rumors

The pop icon and the NFL stars grabbed headlines after their romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy. They were seen getting intimate on long walks, romantic dinners, and a rainy boat ride. It led to rumors that the couple might tie the knot with each other soon.

Swift and Kelce’s family believes that an engagement might be announced sooner than expected. The couple hasn’t given any statement about the same. Their close ones believe that they want to give it some more time.

There are reports that Taylor Swift has planned their wedding for this summer. Jason Kelce had also dropped a huge hint about the wedding on a recent New Heights episode.

