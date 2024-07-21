Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Behind the Scenes From New Cereal Advertisement Gets Hilarious Reaction From Fans

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have invested in another business venture. The NFL brothers partnered with General Mills to add cereals to their portfolio. Their Kelce Mix includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs. But fans aren’t happy with what the Kelce brothers have come up with.

It isn’t the first time the Kelces have partnered with a brand. Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recently became co-owners of Garage Beer , a light beer brand. They also host the New Heights Show. They gave a sneak peek of their cereal collaboration on their podcast. The pictures went viral, and fans reacted humorously to the behind-the-scenes clips.

Fans react to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s cereal ad

Chiefs fans flocked to the internet to roast the Kelce brothers’ cereal. “This is a crime against nature,” a fan quipped on X. “I'm sorry but that blend looks gross!” another added. The three flavors in Kelce Mix are fan favorites. However, people are uncertain about how they would taste together.

“My top 3 cereals but idk how i feel about them mixed,” a user shared his concern. One fan pointed out a great observation about how Kelce can speak anything into existence. The fan said Kelce was chatting about his favorite cereal on New Heights. The fan went on to say that Kelce should thank his lucky stars that he started the podcast with Jason. “It’s pretty much changed his life!” the fan concluded.

The Kelce brothers have gone on a hiatus for a few months. They will not record any New Heights episodes due to Travis’s hectic training schedule. Neither of them is quitting the show, and they promised to return with more funny content soon.

Travis Kelce spoon feeds Jason Kelce

Travis and Jason discussed last month's cereal collaboration on the New Heights show. “We were both in LA, and we were working on something special with General Mills,” the former Eagles center said. He explained that they didn’t plan on releasing it, but some pictures were leaked.

“Yeah, we got a bunch of cereal on our hands, so expect some really fun stuff,” the top-paid NFL tight end chimed in. Jason confessed that he hadn’t eaten much cereal in a long time. Travis interrupted him and said he loved every bite of it. The Chiefs’ star compared it to crack.

The Kelce brothers were excited to see what it looked like. They filmed an advertisement where Travis fed his elder brother cereal with a spoon.