Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes bond over Taco Recipe but Chiefs TE still prefers Taylor Swift's cooking

During Taylor Swift's London Tour, it appears like Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the full focus of the singer’s boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. Fans are buzzing with interest about whether Patrick Mahomes is taking the chance to bond with Travis Kelce.

Both Chiefs stars are currently playing preseason and practicing on non-game days, and we see new videos of them connecting over a variety of topics each day. This time, the two chief stars are discussing tacos.



Recently, a video emerged on the social media network Twitter (formerly Twitter). Patrick couldn't resist showing off a taco dish in a video that piqued Travis Kelce's interest and skepticism. As Patrick eagerly enthused about his culinary masterpiece, Travis couldn't help but question if the tacos were indeed as fantastic as Mahomes claimed.

Patrick said, "You see me do some ground beef on the stove, dude? Get that thing seasoned, lay it out, and marinate a little bit. I'll throw some cheese on top of it. I made some great tacos, man. Sauce some tacos up for you.". Although we've seen our quarterback cook, we're so eager for this.

Patrick passionately pitched his marinade for the ideal tacos, leaving everyone guessing and needing the hidden ingredient. In an ironic twist, the fans seemed to be more attracted by the dish than Travis, who seemed to prefer Taylor's method of cooking the beef.

And what better way to communicate with Travis, who enjoys cooking and experimenting with different cuisines? Travis has always shown his appreciation for Taylor's cooking since the renowned couple is very enthusiastic about food. This interaction kept viewers on the edge of their seats, waiting to see if Patrick's taco recipe would live up to expectations.

Travis Kelece recently opened up about Taylor Swift during a press conference. Though Kelce remained tight-lipped about her culinary session with Swift, she did reveal what she cooks best. During a news conference for the Kansas City Chiefs, a reporter asked Kelce, "There's a YouTube video of you cooking with your significant other, and I'm just curious what you enjoy cooking together."

A video compilation that Swift posted on YouTube Shorts earlier this year to promote her album The Tortured Poets Department had a picture of Kelce kissing her while she was stirring a pot in the kitchen. A few moments of her making cinnamon buns were also shown in the film, suggesting that she may have been cooking.

Patrick and Travis Kelce are now busy with preparations for their third consecutive title. Meanwhile, Kansas City has had a rocky start to their preseason. They fell to the Jaguars in the game and were dealt a major blow when Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was sent to the hospital midway through the game due to a sternoclavicular shoulder joint dislocation.

Brown, one of the Chiefs' big free-agent additions this summer, is expected to improve the team's wide receiver performance with first-round selection choice Xavier Worthy. Last season, he had 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals.