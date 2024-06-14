Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Share Wholesome Moment With Young Cancer Survivor

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes made a young cancer survivor’s day during the mandatory minicamp. Jackson, 7, visited the Chiefs’ headquarters with his family. The Chiefs stars are receiving praise for their heartwarming behavior.

Make-a-wish kid Jackson attended the Chiefs pre-season practice on Tuesday. Mahomes and Kelce spent some adorable moments with the young lad. Jackson went through 7 rounds of treatment before getting to say he is cancer-free.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes chat with young cancer survivor Jackson

Jackson donned the Chiefs’ kit for the occasion. Mahomes asked how he was doing. Kelce entered the party and asked for love from the kids. He high-fived each of Jackson’s siblings.

Kelce made sure that the kids were enjoying the day. Head coach Andy Reid put two caps on Jackson’s head. He put one facing the front and the other backward. Reid added that now nobody would know if the kid is coming or going.

One of the siblings had put on a personalized Travis Kelce merch. “Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend,” it read. Kelce started dating the pop icon last summer. The Chiefs’ TE also noticed that the kid has the Super Bowl edition of the Chiefs’ uniform.

Fans react to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ moments with Jackson

Fans couldn’t stop admiring the Chiefs’ class act. A netizen showed his happiness for Jackson’s family. Chiefs’ followers couldn’t find their favorite moment from the clips. Every squad member and coaching staff treated the kid with all the love in the world.

One fan appreciated Kelce and Mahomes for getting down to the kid's level. Another thanked the Chiefs for giving the best celebration for Jackson’s milestone.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce aim for 3-peat

The Chiefs’ star duo wants to win another Super Bowl. They have promised the fans that they will do what is needed in New Orleans. They can become the first team to ever win the Super Bowl thrice in NFL history.

The road to the Super Bowl LIX won’t be easy for the Chiefs. They have got an early bye. Besides that, they play every day of the week. They have got difficult opponents in the beginning and some short weeks this season.