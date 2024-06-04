Travis Kelce and Paul Rudd Team Up to Help Aisling Bea Announce Pregnancy in the Most Hilarious Way

Comedian and actress Aisling Bea is expecting her first child. The "Avoidance" star, 40, announced to the fans her pregnancy. She remained in her characteristic and humorously came on social media Monday night.

She debuted her growing baby bump at the Big Slick event over the weekend. Fans are having hilarious awe moments in the photos shared on her official Instagram page. The mom-to-be proudly displayed her bare belly bump.

Travis Kelce and Paul Rudd's Hilarious Pregnancy Reveal for Aisling Bea

That's not it, as she drew a cartoon face on her stomach while posing with American stars such as Paul Rudd and Travis Kelce. The bump was in full display mode, which made her fans super happy.

Well, Aisling's playful approach to her announcement captivated her followers. She captioned the pictures, "Dignity Intact. Got pregnant so I could try & put something beside Paul Rudd’s face to make him look older.”

Then, in the caption, she thanked Rudd and Kelce for being a part of her unique announcement. She wrote, “Thanks to the Paul, super boy & mostly our angel for helping me show off my bump in the most dignified & classy way possible."

She added, "Sheryl said myself & Seth could be her very professional back-up dancers with our ridiculous idea, how on brand! She really does just wanna have some fun, y’all. And thanks to @jackoby.freeman & @elsie for doing full bump glam & to one of them in particular for getting me pregaroo in the first place.” She also wrote, “Just to note if you use sharpie pen on your skin, it will be there for about two days. Just if you are weighing up what a commitment to a joke is worth. Gentle dermatitis is the answer."

The announcement drew immediate and joyful reactions from friends and fans alike. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was among the first to comment, writing, "Aaah, congratulations!!"

Former Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo left a trio of love-face emojis, while X Factor legends Jedward cheered, "Let’s go baby momma you gonna have such a cool future." Another fan quipped, "That’s an exceptional bump reveal right there! Many congratulations! Xxx." While another remarked, "This was not on my 2024 bingo card!!! Huge congratulations, lovely news."

Aisling's announcement continues her often humorous take on life's milestones. Back in 2017, she joked about the frequent questions she received regarding her reproductive choices.

She tweeted, "I get asked about having children so much in interviews, when we're talking about my achievements, views & work, that I'm beginning to think I might have HAD some children, forgotten & the journalists are worried that I've left them somewhere. #HasAnyoneSeenMyChildren?"

The 40-year-old Aisling Bea made humorous puns

Earlier this year, Aisling shared a more serious personal story involving a cycling accident that left her with a significant injury. Speaking to Jonathan Ross on his ITV show in April, she recounted how she was "knocked down off her bike during the pandemic."

That led to her needing surgery to rebuild her shoulder completely. This injury had a significant impact on her work. This necessitated script changes for the second series of the BBC's "Avoidance," She was set to begin filming alongside Romesh Ranganathan before her operation.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Aisling Bea's fans and friends are eager to support and celebrate her journey into motherhood. Let us know in the comment if you also found her way of revealing it funny.

