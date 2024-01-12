Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement plans revealed and no it’s not on Valentines Day: Report

Good news for all the Swifties. Taylor Swift is finally getting engaged to Travis Kelce and there’s a timeline decided for the same. An insider close to the couple has recently revealed when the engagement can take place. Spoiler alert: Travis won’t be sitting down on one knee on Valentine's to propose to Taylor.

When are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift planned to get engaged?

This summer. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to get married this summer. To be more specific, they are planning to exchange rings on the occasion of their one-year anniversary. The insider information is revealed by a source that is closed to the couple, through PageSix.

Also Read: Did you know Taylor Swift’s cat reportedly has a higher net worth than her boyfriend Travis Kelce?

There were strong rumors that the two would get married in the winter but that’s not going to happen. The reason behind this, according to the source, is that “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.” True there. Getting engaged in less than a year of dating seems pretty fast forward.

Interestingly, many fans were also expecting Travis Kelce to go on one knee this Valentine’s Day and propose to Taylor Swift. But unfortunately, that’s not going to happen as well. “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there’s is a plan” the insider revealed, in context to the canceled Valentine’s Day proposal.

Advertisement

Also Read: When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged? NFL WAG reveals interesting players ritual to predict

“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July,” a source revealed, emphasizing on the fact that it’s what the most buzz is around. While Taylor Swift might have first appeared in the limelight with Travis Kelce in September, the couple started dating way before that in June. Taylor revealed that during an interview with Time.

Taylor Swift might miss attending the Super Bowl LVII

Taylor Swift has been one of the biggest supporters of Travis Kelce and has attended multiple games of the Chiefs. But she might not be seen attending Travis Kelce’s biggest game i.e. Super Bowl. Well, it’s not sure that the Chiefs will be the finalists of the Super Bowl LVII but if the team goes into the finals, Taylor might not be there .

The reason behind this is that Taylor Swift will be back on her ERAs tour starting in Japan. The tour will end in February. And it would take Taylor Swift more than 13 hours of flight time to reach Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl. While it’s practically possible to attend the Super Bowl, will Taylor be putting in so much effort is the question.

Also Read: Taylor Swift could miss Super Bowl even if boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play in it for THIS reason