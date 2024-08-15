Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Fall Asleep Together on Zoom Date Following Their Long Distance Relationship; Reveals Insider

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently living apart and are forced to be in a long-distance relationship following their hectic schedule and work. Video calls are the nearest they can do to spend time with each other, and according to a report, the adorable couple fell asleep while on a Zoom call date.

As per an insider who communicated to Life & Style, the Kansas City Chiefs star went on to change his entire schedule so that he could match up with his global star Swift's timetable. The source stated, “They set up Zoom and snuggled into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day.”

It was further revealed by the aforementioned source that the two “eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date.” Additionally, the three-time Super Bowl champion went to sleep early after the training camp and after completing the recording of his The New Heights podcast.

The source stated that the power couple would watch movies together sometimes and go to bed at the same time so that they could wake up together, and maybe that's how they have been making their long-distance relationship work during all this time.

The last time the two were seen together in public was at the singer's Eras Tour in Germany. Kelce was seen holding Swift hands in hand as they waved towards the fans. The tight end then had to return to Kansas City for the training camp while Swift was busy with her record-breaking tour.

While Kelce might be busy preparing for a three-peat this season, where his side will become the first franchise to do so in the National Football League’s history, the American football player is also gearing up to show off his hosting skills.

Travis is all set to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity after he was unveiled as the host of the upcoming Prime Video game show in April. The footballer has already impressed his fans with his hosting skills. The series will make its debut by releasing three episodes, followed by one new episode a week.

The premiere of the upcoming gaming show will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, on Prime Video. Travis will be hosting 20 episodes of the game. In the show, an adult contestant will be involved in each game and will have to reply to the classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions to grab $100,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, the regular seasons of the upcoming NFL campaign will kick off on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. As Travis and the defending champions begin to win their third Super Bowl championship this season, Swift is expected to become their lucky charm once again while she attended several Chiefs games last year.

Swift was also there to cheer for her NFL beau at the Super Bowl celebration, where Travis was celebrating his third Lombardi trophy and second consecutive. The adorable couple were seen sharing lovely moments as they were surrounded by the cameras.

