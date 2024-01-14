Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave hand-in-hand after Chiefs' Wild Card win; fans get their aww-moment

The Kansas City Chiefs had no trouble moving on to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, as they cruised to a 26-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the frigid weather conditions at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

Adding to the excitement, pop sensation Taylor Swift, who happens to be Travis Kelce's girlfriend, was in the stands showing her support for her bae. As the game concluded, Travis and Taylor melted fans' hearts as they walked out of the stadium hand-in-hand. Let's see how the fans reacted to this adorable display of love.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's PDA gesture that stole fans' hearts

Despite the freezing cold at the Stadium, the Chiefs managed to snatch the winner's trophy from the Miami Dolphins' grasp. The Chiefs triumphed over the Dolphins with a score of 26-7, and it was Patrick Mahomes who stole the show as the player of the match. He scored 1 touchdown and threw an impressive 262 yards.

The Chiefs' players really wowed the NFL fans with their incredible skills, and at the same time, Swifites couldn't help but have their hearts melted by Taylor Swift's appearance at the venue. One particular heart-melting moment was when Taylor Swift left the Arrowhead stadium alongside Travis Kelce.

The couple leaving the stadium has become an internet sensation with a video showing them holding hands. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes lead the way, while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce follow closely, hand-in-hand. Fans were captivated by the affectionate display between Travis and Taylor.

How did fans react to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love gesture?

The adorable video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, walking hand-in-hand, has truly captured the hearts of every Swiftie out there. A fan even tweeted, "It's absolutely adorable when her bodyguards take care of her purse."

While another fan said, "the way she looks at him. omg." Another fan commented, "Lol not her security holding her purse so she can hold hands with her man."

"They’re so cute," one fan commented. Another Swiftie said, "they r so perfect."

"She looks so smol 🥹I love this for her," Tweeted another fan.

Fans can't get enough of this adorable moment between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it's just too cute! But wait, there's another game moment that's blowing up the internet... Patrick Mahomes broke his helmet during the Wild Card game and many fans are confused about how the helmet broke.

