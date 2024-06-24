Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Light Up London Hotspot Till 4 Am After NFL Star’s Concert Debut

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted partying until the early hours with some of her celebrity friends after her concert at Wembley Stadium. The singer-songwriter, 34, performed three shows in London last week as part of her Eras Tour, with the last concert taking place on Sunday evening. During the performance, Kelce, also 34, made a surprise appearance on stage with Swift.

Following the concert, the couple reportedly enjoyed a night out with some of Swift's friends. They were seen leaving the Chiltern Firehouse together, a popular hotel and restaurant in London, shortly before midnight. The pair reportedly stayed until just after 4 am on Monday morning, leaving hand in hand.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift light up London nightlife post-concert

Swift wore a multicolored crochet dress paired with yellow heels, while Kelce opted for a coordinated outfit featuring a cream top and matching trousers. He accessorized with a blue bucket hat and white shoes.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Meet Prince William's Family in London After Eras Tour Show

Among the friends who joined them were singer Ellie Goulding and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her partner Peregrine Pearson were also seen at the party, photographed in the back of a vehicle together.

The party's playlist reportedly included classic hits like Lionel Richie’s All Night Long, Queen’s Another One Bites the Dust, and Will Smith’s Men in Black. Other songs on the playlist were the Bee Gees’ Night Fever, Shalamar’s Night to Remember, and George Benson’s Give Me the Night.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce's surprise appearance at Swifts' concert earlier that night was a highlight for fans. He joined her dancers during the performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" at Wembley Stadium, dressed in a tuxedo. Travis participated in the routine, including carrying Taylor on stage.

More about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s recent outing

The song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" is from Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April as part of her ongoing world tour. At the time of the album's release, Taylor announced a "secret" double album entitled The Anthology, which contains fifteen additional songs compared to the standard version of the album.

Also read: Watch: Travis Kelce Getting Everyone A Round After GF Taylor Swift’s Shoutout For Him In Karma Song During Eras Tour London

The eventful night at the Chiltern Firehouse followed an electrifying concert, where fans were treated to an unexpected collaboration between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The couple's public appearances and joint performances continue to captivate their fans and the media alike, adding a touch of romance and excitement to Taylor's already remarkable tour.

Advertisement