Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Meet Prince William's Family in London After Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally reunited in London after over a month of separation. The Chiefs’ TE flew down from France to attend her girlfriend’s performance. The power couple later clicked a selfie with Prince William and his family. The pop icon concluded the first of her eight shows in London on Friday, June 21.

Travis Kelce was in Cannes for the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. The couple hadn’t met since last month's romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy. Swift pulled out her boyfriend’s touchdown celebration to give him a shoutout during her performance.

Taylor Swift posts selfie with Travis Kelce and Prince William’s family

Prince Williams attended the Eras Tour show with his son George and daughter Charlotte. The Prince was recorded dancing to Swift’s Shake It Off song. The royal family met Swift and Kelce after the concert. They posed with the most popular couple for a selfie.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to wish the prince on his birthday. She posted her picture with beau Travis Kelce and Prince William’s family. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (Handshake emoji)”, the Cruel Summer singer captioned.

Besides her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Prince Williams, many starts turned out for the night. Cara Delvingne, Nicola Coughlin, and Jason Kelce, together with his wife Kylie Kelce, witnessed the TTPD singer’s performance. Swift’s Parents, Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Swift, along with Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, attended the show as well.

Travis Kelce astonished by Taylor Swift selling out shows at Wembley

Travis Kelce recently told Entertainment Tonight about Swift’s London show. He pointed out that Swift has performed eight times at Wembley. The multiple Grammy winner has filled out the stadium every time.

Kelce added that the Chiefs played at the venue once. They couldn’t fill it all the way up. The Chiefs’ tight end is supportive of her girlfriend’s career. He said that Swift’s shows are unbelievable. The top-paid NFL TE asked fans to go to the concerts if they haven’t yet.