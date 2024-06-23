Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Walks Off the Stage Together at Wembley Stadium After Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited in London on Friday, June 21. The pop icon performed the first of her eight shows at Wembley Stadium. Kelce enjoyed the show from the VIP box of the sold-out arena. The Chiefs’ TE escorted his girlfriend off the stage at the end of the show.

Travis attended the concert with his father, Ed Kelce. Jason Kelce experienced his first-ever Eras Tour show with his wife, Kylie Kelce. The 3x Super Bowl champion was earlier seen with Swift’s day at the venue.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get off the Wembley stage together

Taylor Swift’s exhilarating show lasted 3 hours. The Cruel Summer singer showed her love for the NFL star on stage. She performed Kelce’s touchdown celebration during So High School performance.

After the multiple Grammy winner wrapped up the show, the couple left the stage together. Swift’s Alchemy played in the background. Kelce’s protective nature melted the hearts of Swifties. Some fans recorded the couple holding hands while they made their way out.

The top-paid NFL TE ensured his significant other’s safety. Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, accompanied the couple as they left the stadium. The TTPD singer has two more shows scheduled before she returns for five more concerts later.

Taylor Swift’s subtle proposal to Travis Kelce on stage

"He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring/ And said, Marry me, Juliet You'll never have to be alone,” Swift sang during Friday’s show. Kelce, who was usually vibing to the tunes, blushed after hearing these lyrics.

A fan believed that Kelce gave a small sly grin on kneeling and pulling out a ring part. Another said that it’d be unbelievable if Kelce actually proposed to her on stage. Fans curiously wait for cues from the couple.

People close to the couple believe they might get engaged on their first anniversary. The power couple hasn’t made any official announcement yet. However, Swift posted a picture of her with Prince William’s family and Travis Kelce on her Instagram account. It’s the first picture of Kelce and Swift on the latter’s social media.

