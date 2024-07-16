Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Relationship Has Survived for THIS Major Reason, Andy Reid Reveals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since last summer. The NFL star’s head coach, Andy Reid, has now shared his opinion on what keeps the pair together. Big Red believes that their affair is an escape for both celebrities.

Swift attended multiple NFL games of her beau last season. She became the franchise’s lucky charm. The Chiefs won the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII with Swift in the audience. Kelce also often shows up for his girlfriend’s Eras Tour Concerts. Reid explained how the couple has managed to stick together for so long.

Andy Reid drops major reason why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift survive together

The Chiefs HC recently appeared on The Athletic’s Scoop City Podcast. “He can handle it. I think there's a great escape for him,” Reid commented while talking about the celebrated couple. He added that it applies to Taylor, too. He elaborated that Swift can escape from being the show when she comes to the game. Similarly, Travis can be the support or waterboy when he attends the pop icon’s concerts.

Kelce and Swift are arguably the most popular couple in the world right now. Their frequent PDA made the fans love them even more. The two celebrities have added to their existing popularity after getting together. Insiders have revealed that the couple knows they are the one for each other.

Another report suggested that Kelce needs a little more time before popping the question. On the other hand, it has been reported that Swift doesn't want to wait forever. The pop icon wants to know if Kelce is on the same page in this relationship.

Taylor Swift’s love for the Chiefs

Swift took a 12-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas right after her Eras Tour concert to attend Super Bowl LVIII. She often congratulates players and their families on their achievements and happy moments.

The Cruel Summer singer stayed up till late in Liverpool to attend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. Despite the five-hour time difference, she cheered for Kelce as he received his third SB ring.

Taylor Swift replicated Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration on the first night at the Wembley Stadium. She shot an invisible arrow into the night sky mimicking Kelce’s Archer celebration. Travis couldn’t help but turn red in the VIP area. The power couple stunned the 90,000 fans by making their first-ever on-stage appearance.

Kelce promised the fans more performance with the music sensation. Meanwhile, Swift wants to attend as many Chiefs games as possible before wrapping up her tour in December.