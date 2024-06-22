Travis Kelce Arrives in London With His Family For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert

Swifties can heave a sigh of relief. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally reunited. The Chiefs' tight end was seen in the VIP area at Wembley Stadium. Swift kicked off the London leg of her Eras Tour show on Friday.

The multiple Grammy winner has three shows at the venue. She’ll come back for five more in August. The music sensation addressed the crowd before starting her performance. The ace singer said that they are making her feel like she is performing in a packed Wembley for the first time.

Travis Kelce cheers for Taylor Swift at Wembley

The Chiefs tight end vibed to Swift’s tunes at London’s historic stadium. He was accompanied by brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and father Ed Kelce. Travis entered the arena with Swift’s dad Scott Kingsley Swift. The pop icon’s mother Andrea Swift was also in the audience.

The 3x Super Bowl champion was pictured wearing a friendship bracelet in Cannes. His brother Jason gave away some of those at the venue. Travis, Jason, and Kylie were in France for the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival.

Swift and Kelce have slammed shut every mouth that talked about their breakup. The Cruel Summer singer attended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony from Liverpool. Now, the top-paid TE touched down in London for his significant other.

Taylor Swift attended multiple Chiefs games last season. The Chiefs’ TE has reverted the affection by attending her Eras Tour shows. The love birds have met each other after over a month. They were last seen together in Lake Como, Italy following Swift’s concert in Paris.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

Life & Style Magazine reported that Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot this summer. The speculations have been going on for months now. Their families expect that they might announce it sooner than expected.

Incidentally, the couple's families are in London at the same time and it has fuelled the rumors about the couple’s union. However, the American singer and the NFL star have yet to make an official statement. But the Kelce brothers have been teasing the fans for a while now.

