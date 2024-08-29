Travis Kelce Asked an Awkward Taylor Swift Question After He and Patrick Mahomes Said ‘We Love You’ to the Chiefs Announcer

At 34, Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently took part in a lively roundtable discussion. It was hosted by the team during their 2024 Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon. The event served as a prelude to the upcoming NFL season.

It featured key Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive standouts Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Justin Reid, and kicker Harrison Butker. Mitch Holthus, the familiar radio voice of the Chiefs, moderated the session.

Travis Kelce gets awkward Taylor Swift question post-event

During the event, Kelce and Mahomes had a lighthearted exchange with Holthus. They express their admiration, saying, “We love you,” on behalf of their teammates. Holthus is always ready with a quip. He took the opportunity to tease Kelce by asking, “Would you love me more than Taylor?”

This question, of course, referred to Kelce’s rumored relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Kelce, known for his quick wit, took a moment before replying with a smile, “Maybe not,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

Holthus, sensing the playful mood, jokingly suggested he wouldn’t pose the same question. Especially to Mahomes, who has been married to Brittany Mahomes since 2022. “I won't hold you up to that,” Holthus said to the quarterback. He also added, “I know that answer,” which further amused the crowd.

This interaction at the Chiefs panel came shortly after Kelce’s trip to Rhode Island. There, he spent time with Taylor Swift and her close-knit circle of Hollywood friends. Kelce had attended a birthday party for actress Blake Lively during his visit.

Following the event, he was seen departing from Swift's stunning $17 million mansion in Rhode Island. Paparazzi captured images of Kelce as he boarded a private jet bound for Kansas City. Especially with his bags being carried by security, according to the Daily Mail.

Kelce’s week was packed with events, including his appearance at the Kansas City Sports Awards on Tuesday. During the event, he received the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year award. In his acceptance speech, Kelce spoke candidly about his evolving career and recent forays into the entertainment world.

Reflecting on his journey, Kelce told the packed audience at the Marriott Muehlebach Tower, “Some of this stuff I can't even fathom.” He mentioned his surprising stint hosting “Saturday Night Live” two years ago. It was an opportunity he never anticipated. “I think it's really just taking advantage of the opportunities that are at hand and not having a set-in-stone end for yourself,” Kelce explained.

What's going on with Travis Kelce’s recent on-and-off-field news?

He also emphasizes the importance of staying curious and adventurous in exploring new career avenues. He acknowledged that football is a central part of his life. It will eventually come to an end, which is why he's embracing other opportunities along the way.

Kelce’s remarks about being open to new experiences and his willingness to step outside his comfort zone. It resonates with his approach to life and career. His ventures into the entertainment industry and his relationship with Taylor Swift have only added layers to his public persona. It makes him a fascinating figure both on and off the football field.

As the Chiefs gear up for another promising season, Kelce’s presence remains a cornerstone of the team’s success. His combination of athletic excellence and off-field charisma ensures that he continues to be a beloved figure among fans and teammates alike. Whether he's making plays on the field or exploring new opportunities off it, Kelce’s impact on the Chiefs and the broader sports and entertainment worlds is undeniable.

