Travis Kelce Believes Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown to Be Crucial for Chiefs' Three-Peat

Travis Kelce has named his two picks for the upcoming season. The Chiefs' tight end thinks the sky is the limit for Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown. Kelce spoke about the Chiefs’ latest additions at the franchise’s weekly presser.

The reigning Super Bowl champions improved their offense in the offseason. Last season, Kelce recorded the least receiving yards since 2015. Their top WR Rashee Rice is expected to be suspended for 8 games for his criminal involvements. Kelce believes Worthy and Brown can lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce on Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown

The Chiefs tight end said Worthy and Brown are down to earth. “They love coming to work, and they love football,” Kelce chipped. He admires their mentality. Kelce is excited to have the two of them on the roster.

Kelce credited the Chiefs General Manager for bringing such talent to Kansas City. Xavier Worthy is the fastest player in the league. The Chiefs selected him as the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He ran the 40-yard dash in a mere 4.21 seconds.

Marquise Brown was traded in from the Washington Cardinals. The veteran is expected to fill in for Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs were keen on adding strength at the WR position. Worthy and Brown seem like the perfect fits for the squad.

Xavier Worthy recently pulled his hamstring. He had to sit out for a few days for precautionary measures. Patrick Mahomes was spotted practicing with Marquise Hollywood Brown. The star quarterback shared his views on the latest recruits.

Advertisement

What does Patrick Mahomes think about Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown?

Mahomes appreciated Brown for anticipating his throws. He revealed that Brown is making the plays happen from the downfield chances. The 3x Super Bowl champion shared that Worthy is a quick learner.

Mahomes praised Worthy’s intelligence and his knack for asking the right questions. He added that Worthy was doing great until the hamstring injury happened.