Travis Kelce Bluntly Reacts to Joe Burrow Being Called ‘Spiciest White Boy in NFL’

Joe Burrow and Travis Kelce are one of the most adored players by the NFL fangirls despite them being in relationships. A lot of them have crushes on these two popular stars.

Meanwhile, Kelce has something to say about Joe Burrow being called ‘the most spicy white boy’ in the National Football League (NFL). Here is how the highest-paid tight end reacted to it.

Travis Kelce reacts on Joe Burrow being called the ‘Spiciest white boy in NFL'

Debate on who is the spiciest boy in NFL was brought recently into the New Heights podcast which is hosted by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. Joe Burrow along with his Cincinnati Bengals teammate Orlando Brown Jr appeared on the famous podcast where the 28-year-old offensive tackle was asked the same question.

Orlando, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft in the third round, replied it was his Bengals teammate Burrow. Meanwhile, Kelce, who was beside the two players of the franchise based in Cincinnati couldn't help but jump into the conversation.

While agreeing with Orlando, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star stated, "It was Joey B." For Kelce, it wasn't even something to debate on. He further continued, "I don't know who came up with this dumba*s question. Everyone knows it was Joey Sheisty."

Joe Burrow was invited as a special guest on the New Heights podcast

Joe Burrow was announced as the special guest for the April 11 edition of the podcast from the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium hosted by the Kelce brothers.

Although the 27-year-old quarterback gives rare appearances, what could have been better than meeting league mates in the offseason for a friendly chat? The NFL players were just having fun in the offseason ahead of the upcoming football season.

The night was filled with some memorable moments which included discussions on several topics. Burrow also mentioned the rivalry between Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs calling it “legendary battles.”

Meanwhile, this was the same podcast where Kelce was captured dancing to his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift's hit song Shake it Off which went viral on social media. Although the global star couldn't make it to the interesting session, Travis made sure no one missed her there.

