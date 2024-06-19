Travis Kelce Breaks 8-Year-Old Fashionista’s Heart After Failing to Keep THIS Promise

Travis Kelce has always been into fashion, and the NFL star doesn't shy about showing off his bold-colored outfits in public. Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion met another fashionista like him, but a little one.

While the two communicated with each other on the red carpet, Travis made a promise to the young girl, which he has failed to fulfill, so far, breaking her heart.

Travis Kelce breaks a young girl's heart after he fails to fulfill his promise

Travis Kelce was seen at the interview series hosted by a young fashion expert, Taylen Biggs, during the ring ceremony. The two had a very entertaining session, with multiple questions flooded over the tight end.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs star made a promise to the little girl influencer when she requested him for a collaboration. Travis publicly announced that he would follow her on Instagram, which he hasn't done yet.

Biggs, who has around 454k followers on her reel-sharing app, is still waiting for the Chiefs tight end to give her a follow, and the fans of the little fashionable keep checking out if he has fulfilled his promise.

Travis Kelce joined virtually by Taylor Swift in the ring ceremony

Taylor Swift is currently busy with the second leg of her Eras Tour, and the 4,289 miles between Liverpool and Kansas City were too much for the global star to attend her NFL beau's ring ceremony.

However, the Cruel Summer hitmaker did join him virtually, as she connected to the event through Chariah Gordon, wife of Chief's player Mecole Hardman.

Gordon was live updating the happenings of the ring ceremony, and the 14-time Grammy winner joined the stream and commented, “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE.”

Meanwhile, Kelce, who is gearing up for a three-peat, might be seen cheering on his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour in the United Kingdom , according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Travis, who was last seen going on a date with Taylor in Italy and then at Swift's 100th show in Paris, has missed many of her concerts following his hectic schedule.

However, fans might expect the 34-year-old to attend the Lover singer's upcoming concert in London, while he was reportedly seen in the UK enjoying golf with Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson .

