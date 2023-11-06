Travis Kelce breaks Chiefs record but gets trolled for yet another dismal game without Taylor Swift in attendance

The Kansas City Chiefs had an outstanding win over the Miami Dolphins this weekend, on November 5. But despite a huge margin win, Travis Kelce is being trolled by Taylor Swift fans. Here’s why:

Travis Kelce’s performance against the Miami Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs are back to winning after a devastating loss last week against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs and star quarterback Travis Kelce defeated Dolphins by 21-14 in the Frankfurt Stadium, Germany.

For Travis Kelce, November 5 became a remarkable day since it’s the day he broke an NFL record. On this date, Travis Kelce finished the match with 14 yards and 3 catches, making his career receiving yards a total of 10,941.

Travis Kelce officially surpassed NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, whose previous record was 10,940, becoming the all-time leading tight end receiver in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. But even though he broke a record, he still became a subject of trolling.

Even after breaking Tony Gonzalez’s record, Taylor Swift fans trolled the tight end for his performance. Swifties believe Swift's presence boosts Kelce's performance, which seemed true once again.

Why are Taylor Swift fans trolling Travis Kelce?

Before October 23, it was just an unproven rumor floating around the internet that Travis Kelce plays better when Taylor Swift is watching. But after October 23, things looked different. On October 23, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers.

During that match against the Chargers, CBS Sports telecasted Travis Kelce’s statistics reflecting a performance comparison with and without Taylor Swift in the stands. The stats proved that Travis Kelce performs two times better when Taylor Swift is in the stands.

Even though Taylor Swift wasn’t in the stands during the Chiefs vs Dolphins, Swifties were there. Travis Kelce, who scored 3 matches and 14 yards, was trolled by Swifites, who indirectly mocked them for calling his better performance and Taylor Swift’s presence just a coincidence.

“Travis Kelce when Taylor Swift isn’t at the game vs. Travis Kelce when she is,” said an NFL fan account with a meme, taking a dig at Travis Kelce.

“Common mid performance from Travis Kelce when Swifty is not there,” Tweeted another Taylor Swift fan. Looks like the fan does believe in the Taylor Swift theory.

“LOL okay Travis Kelce, thank you for that stellar performance 🙄,” said another Taylor Swift fan mocking Travis Kelce indirectly.

“The b*llsh*t stat about Travis Kelce’s performance with and without Taylor in attendance is PISSING ME OFF. JFC. #ChiefsKingdom”, said a Kansas City Chiefs fan who was clearly angry from all the comparisons made by Swifites.

While there are fans who think that Taylor Swift is a lucky charm for Travis Kelce, the star player himself believes that it’s just a coincidence. In fact, many fans believe the same. What do you believe?

