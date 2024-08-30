Travis Kelce Buys New Race Horse Named After GF Taylor Swift; Reveals Former Owner

NFL superstar Travis Kelce has recently acquired a stake in a racehorse named Swift Delivery.

The name, as it turns out, is no coincidence but an intentional nod to Kelce's girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift.

Emily Slavkin, the individual behind the horse's name, recently took to TikTok to share her story.

A self-proclaimed "huge Swiftie," Slavkin revealed that she had brainstormed various Taylor-inspired names before settling on "Swift Delivery."

"I came up with all kinds of Taylor-related names," Slavkin explained, "like 'Meet Me at Midnight,' but 'Swift Delivery' was the one my boyfriend and I agreed on."

Slavkin's connection to the horse runs deep.

Her boyfriend's family were the original owners, and while she was initially upset about the sale, her disappointment quickly turned to excitement when she learned of Kelce's involvement.

"I freaked out when I found out Travis had bought a stake in it," Slavkin shared. "Taylor or Travis, I love you guys so much. Taylor, I just saw you in London for my birthday on the last night of the Eras Tour in Europe. I named a horse after you, I just love you so much."

Despite Kelce's recent contributions to the stake, Swift Delivery has already been making waves in the racing world.

The horse, contrary to Slavkin given name, is actually male and has shown promising results in recent months.

In June and July, Swift Delivery clinched victories in two separate races, demonstrating the potential that likely caught Kelce's eye.

The horse's winning streak has set high expectations for its upcoming race on August 31.

The involvement of high-profile figures like Kelce and Swift , even indirectly, has generated buzz in the horse racing community.

Barry Irwin, founder and CEO of Team Valor International, announced that Kelce, along with the Zoldan Family (owners of Phantom Fireworks), have acquired a significant share of Team Valor's interest in Swift Delivery.

Mark Casse, the horse's trainer and a dual Hall of Fame inductee, expressed his enthusiasm about Kelce's entry into Thoroughbred ownership.

"This is great for racing," Casse stated. "This isn't just about Travis Kelce buying a horse – he bought a good horse."

Swift Delivery is set to compete in its first stakes race, the Toronto Cup, on Saturday.

The $125,000 event, presented by Crown Royal, will take place at Woodbine and cover a one-mile course for 3-year-olds on the renowned E.P. Taylor turf.

Casse is optimistic about Swift Delivery's chances, noting the horse's impressive performances in recent months.

"When he won that race by 16 ½ lengths, I watched the finish with my mouth open," Casse recalled.

"When he won the other in July on the inner turf, he drew post 11. I told Gary and Barry that this horse would have to be Superman to win that race from there."

The story of Swift Delivery represents a unique convergence of sports, music, and horse racing. Casse himself admitted to being a fan of both Swift and Kelce .

"Believe it or not, my wife [Tina] and I are Swifties," he shared. "We love Taylor Swift, and I am also a big Travis Kelce fan. Any time I can, I watch him play."

As Swift Delivery prepares for its upcoming race, the horse carries not only the hopes of its owners and trainers but also the excitement of fans from different worlds.

Casse summed up the sentiment perfectly: "This is great for horse racing and hopefully on Saturday, we can deliver."

With its unique backstory and promising performance, Swift Delivery is hopefully ready to capture the hearts of racing enthusiasts and pop culture fans alike.