Travis Kelce Called Out for Taking Over Are You Smarter Than a Celeb Without Acknowledging Ex-Host Jeff Foxworthy

Travis Kelce is all set to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity after he was unveiled as the host of the upcoming Prime Video game show in April. While the American footballer has been praised for his hosting abilities following the rehearsals, the friends of the original Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Jeff Foxworthy, are calling the tight end out.

The Kansas City Chiefs star player is slammed for taking over on the comedian’s turf. The Sun reported that a comedy world source said, “Not to take anything away from Travis' incredible success, but this show and this format was originally tailored—pun intended—to be a Jeff Foxworthy vehicle and to play to his incredible strengths when it comes to being funny with regular people and bringing them out of their shell.”

Further, it was said, “It seems pretty unfair for Travis just to march into the franchise and do Jeff's schtick without at least a little acknowledgment of who made the format work in the first place.” Jeff, the American comedian and actor, hosted the well-known game show from 2007 to 2015, which was aired on Fox.

Now that the three-time Super Bowl champion is the new host, it seems like the friends of the original host don't reportedly like the way Jess wasn't acknowledged. Meanwhile, the 65-year-old is also a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, with Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall, and formerly Ron White.

The comedian, who is also a writer, has written many books regarding his redneck jokes. The popular series went on to snag three seasons under its belt before it moved to syndication. Nevertheless, it returned with its fourth season in 2015.

Now that Travis has taken over to host the spin-off of the hit game show, it is to be seen how many hearts he is going to win away from the football field. The series will debut with three episodes, followed by one new episode a week, with its premiere to be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, on Prime Video.

The Chiefs player is set to host 20 episodes of the game show spinoff, while each game will involve an adult contestant who will be replying to a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions to grab a $100,000 prize.

Kelce is well known for his talent outside the football field. He currently hosts a podcast called The New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, where they both talk about different things: their football journey, upcoming games, other players, and more.

The American footballer was also featured in a reality TV dating show, Catching Kelce. Additionally, he made his Saturday Night Live debut in March 2023. So his hosting skills are known to the world, in which he has already won many hearts.

Currently, Kelce is preparing for the upcoming NFL season, and the regular campaign for the franchises starts next month. The Chiefs and Kelce are also looking for a three-peat this season.

